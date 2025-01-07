FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Podcast

Sports Betting Podcast: CFP Semifinals Best Bets and Player Props

Jim Sannes
Jim Sannes

Sports Betting Podcast: CFP Semifinals Best Bets and Player Props

The College Football Playoff Semifinals are nearly here with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish battling the Penn State Nittany Lions on Thursday before the Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Texas Longhorns Friday. Which bets stand out for each game at FanDuel Sportsbook? FanDuel Research's Riley Thomas joins Jim Sannes to preview each game, discussing his read on the traditional markets and his favorite player props of the week.

To ensure you get every episode of Covering the Spread right as it is posted, make sure you subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. A video version of the podcast is also available on YouTube.

Video Version

Which bets stand out to you for the semifinals? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college football betting odds to see the full menu of options.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

