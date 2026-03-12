North Carolina vs Clemson College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for ACC Tournament

The No. 4 seed North Carolina Tar Heels (24-7, 12-6 ACC) square off in the ACC tournament against the No. 5 seed Clemson Tigers (23-9, 12-6 ACC) on Thursday at Spectrum Center, beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

North Carolina vs. Clemson Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Thursday, March 12, 2026 Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Arena: Spectrum Center

North Carolina vs. Clemson Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: North Carolina win (53.5%)

Before making a wager on Thursday's North Carolina-Clemson spread (North Carolina -1.5) or over/under (142.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

North Carolina vs. Clemson: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

North Carolina has compiled an 18-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

Clemson has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

North Carolina (12-11) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (52.2%) than Clemson (4-1) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (80%).

The Tar Heels sport a better record against the spread in home games (12-6-0) than they do in road games (5-5-0).

This year, the Tigers are 7-9-0 at home against the spread (.438 winning percentage). Away, they are 7-4-0 ATS (.636).

North Carolina has 10 wins against the spread in 18 conference games this season.

Clemson has covered the spread 11 times in 19 ACC games.

North Carolina vs. Clemson: Moneyline Betting Stats

North Carolina has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 21 games this year and has walked away with the win 18 times (85.7%) in those games.

The Tar Heels have a mark of 18-3 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -120 or better on the moneyline.

Clemson is 1-4 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 20% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer, the Tigers have a 1-4 record (winning only 20% of their games).

North Carolina has an implied victory probability of 54.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

North Carolina vs. Clemson Head-to-Head Comparison

North Carolina scored 80.7 points per game and gave up 74.7 last year, making them 29th in the nation offensively and 261st defensively.

With 33.2 rebounds per game and 31.2 rebounds conceded, North Carolina was 105th and 182nd in the country, respectively, last season.

North Carolina was 93rd in the nation in assists (14.7 per game) last year.

North Carolina was 120th in the country in turnovers per game (10.5) and 288th in turnovers forced (10.2) last season.

With 76.1 points per game on offense, Clemson ranked 112th in college basketball last season. Defensively, it ceded 65.8 points per contest, which ranked 27th in college basketball.

Clemson pulled down 32.4 boards per game (156th-ranked in college basketball). It gave up 29.8 rebounds per contest (90th-ranked).

Last year Clemson ranked 124th in college basketball in assists, putting up 14.2 per game.

Clemson committed 10.1 turnovers per game (79th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 12.3 turnovers per contest (85th-ranked).

