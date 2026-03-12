Southern vs UAPB College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SWAC Tournament

The No. 3 seed Southern Jaguars (15-16, 11-7 SWAC) and the No. 6 seed Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (13-18, 10-8 SWAC) will try to move on in the SWAC tournament on Thursday as they square off at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Southern vs. UAPB Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Thursday, March 12, 2026 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Southern vs. UAPB Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Southern win (63%)

Check out the betting insights and trends below before making a wager on Thursday's Southern-UAPB spread (Southern -4.5) or total (152.5 points).

Southern vs. UAPB: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Southern is 12-16-0 ATS this season.

UAPB has covered 12 times in 29 games with a spread this year.

Southern (4-8) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (33.3%) than UAPB (7-6) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (53.8%).

Against the spread, the Jaguars have fared worse at home, covering three times in nine home games, and nine times in 19 road games.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Golden Lions have a lower winning percentage at home (.333, 3-6-0 record) than on the road (.450, 9-11-0).

Southern's record against the spread in conference action is 8-10-0.

UAPB has beaten the spread seven times in 18 SWAC games.

Southern vs. UAPB: Moneyline Betting Stats

Southern has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 17 games this year and has walked away with the win 10 times (58.8%) in those games.

This year, the Jaguars have won eight of 14 games when listed as at least -182 or better on the moneyline.

UAPB has won 33.3% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (5-10).

The Golden Lions are 3-7 (winning just 30% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +150 or longer.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Southern has a 64.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Southern vs. UAPB Head-to-Head Comparison

Southern outscores opponents by 1.8 points per game (scoring 80.1 per game to rank 83rd in college basketball while giving up 78.3 per contest to rank 303rd in college basketball) and has a +57 scoring differential overall.

Southern's leading scorer, Michael Jacobs, is 117th in college basketball averaging 17.6 points per game.

UAPB is being outscored by 3.8 points per game, with a -118 scoring differential overall. It puts up 77.1 points per game (149th in college basketball), and gives up 80.9 per contest (340th in college basketball).

Quion Williams' 17.5 points per game paces UAPB and ranks 125th in college basketball.

The Jaguars rank 125th in the country at 32.8 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 33.1 their opponents average.

Damariee Jones is 198th in college basketball play with 6.7 rebounds per game to lead the Jaguars.

The 30.4 rebounds per game the Golden Lions accumulate rank 265th in the country, 2.9 fewer than the 33.3 their opponents record.

Williams averages 8.1 rebounds per game (74th in college basketball) to lead the Golden Lions.

Southern's 97.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 189th in college basketball, and the 95.1 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 174th in college basketball.

The Golden Lions' 94.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 249th in college basketball, and the 99.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 293rd in college basketball.

