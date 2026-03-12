UConn vs Xavier College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big East Tournament

The No. 10 seed Xavier Musketeers (15-17, 6-14 Big East) will play in the Big East tournament against the No. 2 seed UConn Huskies (27-4, 17-3 Big East) on Thursday at Madison Square Garden, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

UConn vs. Xavier Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Location: New York City, New York

Arena: Madison Square Garden

UConn vs. Xavier Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UConn win (86.8%)

UConn is a 14.5-point favorite against Xavier on Thursday and the total has been set at 151.5 points. Here's some betting insights and trends before you decide to wager on the outing.

UConn vs. Xavier: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn has compiled a 10-21-0 record against the spread this season.

Xavier has won 16 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 16 times.

UConn (3-9) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 14.5 points or more this season (25%) than Xavier (1-2) does as a 14.5+-point underdog (33.3%).

The Huskies have done a better job covering the spread in away games (5-6-0) than they have in home games (4-13-0).

This year, the Musketeers are 9-9-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). On the road, they are 4-7-0 ATS (.364).

UConn has beaten the spread seven times in 20 conference games.

Xavier has 11 wins against the spread in 21 Big East games this season.

UConn vs. Xavier: Moneyline Betting Stats

UConn has been victorious in 22, or 84.6%, of the 26 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Huskies have come away with a win eight times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -1250 or better on the moneyline.

Xavier has won 25% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (5-15).

The Musketeers have not won a game when it entered play as a moneyline underdog with odds of +740 or longer in three chances.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UConn has a 92.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

UConn vs. Xavier Head-to-Head Comparison

UConn was 90th in the nation in points scored (77.0 per game) and 56th in points allowed (68.0) last year.

On the boards, UConn was 111th in college basketball in rebounds (33.1 per game) last year. It was second-best in rebounds conceded (25.9 per game).

UConn was eighth-best in the country in assists (17.3 per game) last season.

Last season, UConn was 71st in the nation in turnovers committed (10.0 per game) and 317th in turnovers forced (9.8).

Xavier averaged 78.1 points per game (73rd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while ceding 71.6 points per contest (165th-ranked).

Xavier pulled down 30.0 rebounds per game (294th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 30.1 rebounds per contest (104th-ranked).

Xavier was one of the best teams in college basketball in terms of assists, as it averaged 16.7 per game (21st-best in college basketball).

Xavier averaged 10.4 turnovers per game (108th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 11.6 turnovers per contest (146th-ranked).

