Magic vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 12

Magic vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Thursday, March 12, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and MNMT

The Orlando Magic (36-28) host the Washington Wizards (16-48) after winning three straight home games. The Magic are double-digit favorites by 15 points in the matchup, which tips at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 12, 2026. The matchup's point total is 232.5.

Magic vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -15 232.5 -1149 +730

Magic vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Magic win (80.6%)

Magic vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Magic are 28-36-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Wizards are 26-38-0 this year.

Magic games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 33 times this season.

Wizards games this season have eclipsed the over/under 53.1% of the time (34 out of 64 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Orlando owns a better record against the spread (15-18-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (13-18-0).

Looking at over/unders, the Magic hit the over more consistently in home games, as they've gone over the total 18 times in 33 opportunities this season (54.5%). In away games, they have hit the over 15 times in 31 opportunities (48.4%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Washington has a better winning percentage at home (.485, 16-17-0 record) than away (.323, 10-21-0).

Wizards games have gone above the over/under 51.5% of the time at home (17 of 33), and 54.8% of the time on the road (17 of 31).

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero averages 22.3 points, 8.6 boards and 5 assists, shooting 46.5% from the field and 31.1% from downtown, with 1.2 made treys per contest.

Desmond Bane is averaging 20.6 points, 4.2 boards and 4.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

Wendell Carter Jr. averages 11.5 points, 7.6 boards and 2.1 assists, shooting 50.3% from the floor and 32.1% from downtown, with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jalen Suggs is averaging 13.7 points, 5.2 assists and 3.7 boards.

Tristan da Silva averages 9.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 44.6% from the floor and 39% from downtown, with 1.6 made treys per game.

Wizards Leaders

Alex Sarr is averaging 17.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Wizards.

Bub Carrington's numbers on the season are 9.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. He is draining 40% of his shots from the floor and 39.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 treys.

Justin Champagnie averages 8.1 points, 5.6 boards and 1.1 assists. He is sinking 50.6% of his shots from the floor.

Bilal Coulibaly's numbers on the season are 10.4 points, 4.3 boards and 2.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 40.8% of his shots from the field and 28.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 triples.

Tre Johnson's numbers on the season are 12.7 points, 2.8 boards and 2 assists per game. He is sinking 43.6% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 treys.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.