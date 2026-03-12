Western Kentucky vs Kennesaw State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for CUSA Tournament

The No. 3 seed Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (18-13, 11-9 CUSA) square off against the No. 6 seed Kennesaw State Owls (18-13, 10-10 CUSA) in CUSA tournament Thursday at Von Braun Center, starting at 9 p.m. ET. Both teams will try to get one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Western Kentucky vs. Kennesaw State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Thursday, March 12, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Huntsville, Alabama

Huntsville, Alabama Arena: Von Braun Center

Western Kentucky vs. Kennesaw State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kennesaw State win (56.4%)

Western Kentucky is a 1.5-point favorite over Kennesaw State on Thursday and the total has been set at 157.5 points. Below are some betting trends and insights before you place a wager on the outing.

Western Kentucky vs. Kennesaw State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Western Kentucky has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Kennesaw State has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Western Kentucky covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 44.4% of the time. That's less often than Kennesaw State covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (60%).

When playing at home, the Hilltoppers own a better record against the spread (7-7-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (5-7-0).

This year, the Owls are 6-7-0 at home against the spread (.462 winning percentage). On the road, they are 5-7-0 ATS (.417).

Western Kentucky is 9-11-0 against the spread in conference action this season.

Against the spread in CUSA play, Kennesaw State is 7-13-0 this season.

Western Kentucky vs. Kennesaw State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Western Kentucky has come away with 13 wins in the 18 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This year, the Hilltoppers have won 12 of 16 games when listed as at least -126 or better on the moneyline.

Kennesaw State is 4-6 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +105 or longer, the Owls have gone 2-6 (25%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Western Kentucky has a 55.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Western Kentucky vs. Kennesaw State Head-to-Head Comparison

Western Kentucky was 143rd in college basketball in points scored (74.8 per game) and 263rd in points allowed (74.8) last season.

Last season, Western Kentucky was 96th in the country in rebounds (33.3 per game) and -4-worst in rebounds conceded (37.5).

Western Kentucky was 295th in college basketball in assists (11.9 per game) last season.

Western Kentucky was 120th in the nation in turnovers per game (10.5) and 121st in turnovers forced (11.9) last season.

On offense, Kennesaw State averaged 76.5 points per game (104th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It gave up 73.2 points per contest at the other end (213th-ranked).

Kennesaw State ranked 11th-best in college basketball by grabbing 36.5 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranked 104th in college basketball (30.1 allowed per contest).

Kennesaw State averaged 13.3 dimes per game, which ranked them 203rd in the country.

Kennesaw State was 327th in the nation with 13.0 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 240th with 10.6 forced turnovers per contest.

