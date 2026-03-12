Spurs vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 12

Spurs vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Thursday, March 12, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: ALT and FDSSW

The San Antonio Spurs (48-17) are 6-point favorites as they attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (40-26) on Thursday, March 12, 2026 at Frost Bank Center. The matchup airs at 9 p.m. ET on ALT and FDSSW. The over/under for the matchup is set at 237.5.

Spurs vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -6 237.5 -245 +200

Spurs vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Spurs win (72.8%)

Spurs vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Spurs have put together a 34-26-4 record against the spread this season.

The Nuggets are 37-29-0 against the spread this year.

Games involving the Spurs have hit the over 27 times out of 66 chances this season.

The Nuggets have hit the over 62.1% of the time this season (41 of 66 games with a set point total).

San Antonio sports a worse record against the spread in home games (15-12-3) than it does in road games (19-14-1).

At home, the Spurs go over the over/under 45.2% of the time (14 of 31 games). They've hit the over in 38.2% of away games (13 of 34 contests).

Denver's winning percentage against the spread at home is .484 (15-16-0). Away, it is .629 (22-13-0).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Nuggets' games have finished above the over/under at home (51.6%, 16 of 31) compared to on the road (71.4%, 25 of 35).

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama averages 24.2 points, 11.1 boards and 2.9 assists.

De'Aaron Fox averages 19 points, 3.7 boards and 6.3 assists.

Stephon Castle averages 16.3 points, 4.9 boards and 6.9 assists.

Keldon Johnson's numbers on the season are 12.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 53.6% from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Julian Champagnie is averaging 11.2 points, 1.5 assists and 5.8 boards.

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic is averaging 28.6 points, 12.5 boards and 10.4 assists for the Nuggets.

The Nuggets get 25.5 points per game from Jamal Murray, plus 4.3 boards and 7.1 assists.

Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 14 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He is making 46% of his shots from the field and 41.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 treys per game.

Per game, Bruce Brown provides the Nuggets 7.5 points, 3.9 boards and 2.2 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Jonas Valanciunas' numbers on the season are 8.6 points, 5 boards and 1.2 assists per contest. He is draining 58.2% of his shots from the floor.

