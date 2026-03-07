Virginia vs Virginia Tech College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7

The Virginia Cavaliers (26-4, 14-3 ACC) will host the Virginia Tech Hokies (19-11, 8-9 ACC) after winning five home games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Saturday, March 7, 2026 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: The CW Network

The CW Network Location: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Arena: John Paul Jones Arena

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Virginia win (81.8%)

Take a look at the betting trends and insights below before making a wager on Saturday's Virginia-Virginia Tech spread (Virginia -11.5) or over/under (144.5 points).

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Virginia has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Virginia Tech has put together a 16-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Virginia covers the spread when it is an 11.5-point favorite or more 53.3% of the time. That's more often than Virginia Tech covers as an underdog of 11.5 or more (never covered this season).

When playing at home, the Cavaliers sport an identical winning percentage against the spread as they do in away games (.500).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Hokies have a lower winning percentage at home (.471, 8-9-0 record) than away (.778, 7-2-0).

Virginia's record against the spread in conference action is 8-9-0.

Virginia Tech has nine wins against the spread in 17 ACC games this year.

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech: Moneyline Betting Stats

Virginia has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 24 games this year and has walked away with the win 21 times (87.5%) in those games.

The Cavaliers have been a -610 moneyline favorite on 13 occasions this season and won every game.

Virginia Tech has won five of the 14 games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (35.7%).

The Hokies have played as a moneyline underdog of +440 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

Virginia has an implied victory probability of 85.9% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech Head-to-Head Comparison

Virginia is outscoring opponents by 12.9 points per game with a +387 scoring differential overall. It puts up 81.0 points per game (69th in college basketball) and allows 68.1 per contest (42nd in college basketball).

Thijs De Ridder's team-leading 16.0 points per game ranks 210th in college basketball.

Virginia Tech puts up 78.7 points per game (112th in college basketball) while allowing 74.2 per outing (195th in college basketball). It has a +135 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 4.5 points per game.

Amani Hansberry paces Virginia Tech, scoring 14.4 points per game (357th in college basketball).

The Cavaliers win the rebound battle by 8.2 boards on average. They record 37.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 12th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 29.0 per contest.

De Ridder's 6.2 rebounds per game lead the Cavaliers and rank 256th in college basketball play.

The Hokies pull down 31.9 rebounds per game (188th in college basketball), compared to the 31.8 of their opponents.

Hansberry leads the Hokies with 7.5 rebounds per game (104th in college basketball).

Virginia ranks 56th in college basketball with 103.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 32nd in college basketball defensively with 87.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Hokies rank 130th in college basketball averaging 99.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 146th, allowing 93.9 points per 100 possessions.

