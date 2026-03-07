NHL
Sabres vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7
On Saturday in the NHL, the Buffalo Sabres are playing the Nashville Predators.
Sabres vs Predators Game Info
- Buffalo Sabres (37-19-6) vs. Nashville Predators (28-26-8)
- Date: Saturday, March 7, 2026
- Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Sabres vs Predators Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Sabres (-196)
|Predators (+162)
|6.5
|Sabres (-1.5)
Sabres vs Predators Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Sabres win (71.4%)
- Prediction: Sabres win (71.4%)
Sabres vs Predators Puck Line
- The Sabres are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Predators. The Sabres are +134 to cover the spread, while the Predators are -168.
Sabres vs Predators Over/Under
- Sabres versus Predators on March 7 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +100 and the under -122.
Sabres vs Predators Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Sabres-Predators, Buffalo is the favorite at -196, and Nashville is +162 playing on the road.