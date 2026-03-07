FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Sabres vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Sabres vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7

On Saturday in the NHL, the Buffalo Sabres are playing the Nashville Predators.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Sabres vs Predators Game Info

  • Buffalo Sabres (37-19-6) vs. Nashville Predators (28-26-8)
  • Date: Saturday, March 7, 2026
  • Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Sabres vs Predators Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Sabres (-196)Predators (+162)6.5Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Predators Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Sabres win (71.4%)

Sabres vs Predators Puck Line

  • The Sabres are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Predators. The Sabres are +134 to cover the spread, while the Predators are -168.

Sabres vs Predators Over/Under

  • Sabres versus Predators on March 7 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +100 and the under -122.

Sabres vs Predators Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Sabres-Predators, Buffalo is the favorite at -196, and Nashville is +162 playing on the road.

