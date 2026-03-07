Sabres vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7

On Saturday in the NHL, the Buffalo Sabres are playing the Nashville Predators.

Sabres vs Predators Game Info

Buffalo Sabres (37-19-6) vs. Nashville Predators (28-26-8)

Date: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Saturday, March 7, 2026 Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

5:30 p.m. ET Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Sabres vs Predators Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Sabres (-196) Predators (+162) 6.5 Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Predators Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Sabres win (71.4%)

Sabres vs Predators Puck Line

The Sabres are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Predators. The Sabres are +134 to cover the spread, while the Predators are -168.

Sabres vs Predators Over/Under

Sabres versus Predators on March 7 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +100 and the under -122.

Sabres vs Predators Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Sabres-Predators, Buffalo is the favorite at -196, and Nashville is +162 playing on the road.

