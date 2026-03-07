UConn vs Marquette College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7

The UConn Huskies (27-3, 17-2 Big East) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Marquette Golden Eagles (11-19, 6-13 Big East) on March 7, 2026 at Fiserv Forum.

UConn vs. Marquette Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Saturday, March 7, 2026 Game time: 12:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Arena: Fiserv Forum

UConn vs. Marquette Picks and Prediction

Prediction: UConn win (82.6%)

These betting trends may help you make informed decisions to wager on UConn (-8.5) versus Marquette on Saturday.

UConn vs. Marquette: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn has compiled a 10-20-0 ATS record so far this year.

Marquette has covered 12 times in 30 chances against the spread this season.

As an 8.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Marquette is 3-3 against the spread compared to the 5-15 ATS record UConn racks up as an 8.5-point favorite.

In home games, the Huskies sport a worse record against the spread (4-13-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (5-5-0).

The Golden Eagles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .375 (6-10-0). On the road, it is .417 (5-7-0).

UConn has covered the spread seven times in 19 conference games.

Marquette has beaten the spread nine times in 19 Big East games.

UConn vs. Marquette Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, UConn was 90th in the nation on offense (77.0 points scored per game) and 56th defensively (68.0 points conceded).

Last season, UConn was 111th in the country in rebounds (33.1 per game) and second-best in rebounds allowed (25.9).

UConn was eighth-best in the nation in assists (17.3 per game) last season.

UConn committed 10.0 turnovers per game last season and forced 9.8 per game, ranking 71st and 317th, respectively, in the nation.

Marquette averaged 76.6 points per game (101st-ranked in college basketball) last year, while ceding 68.7 points per contest (74th-ranked).

Marquette ranked 239th in the nation with 30.9 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 257th with 32.3 rebounds allowed per game.

Last year Marquette ranked 165th in college basketball in assists, putting up 13.7 per game.

Marquette was top-25 last season in turnovers, 10th-best in college basketball with 9.0 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 38th with 13.5 forced turnovers per contest.

