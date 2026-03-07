Pistons vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7

Pistons vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Saturday, March 7, 2026 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: YES and FDSDET

The Brooklyn Nets (15-47) are heavy underdogs (by 16.5 points) to stop an eight-game road losing streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (45-16) on Saturday, March 7, 2026 at 6 p.m. ET. The point total in the matchup is set at 216.5.

Pistons vs. Nets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -16.5 216.5 - -

Pistons vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pistons win (89.3%)

Pistons vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Pistons have gone 32-27-1 against the spread this season.

The Nets have played 62 games, with 26 wins against the spread.

This season, Pistons games have hit the over 27 times out of 62 chances.

Nets games this season have gone over the point total 46.8% of the time (29 out of 62 games with a set point total).

Detroit has done a better job covering the spread on the road (17-11-1) than it has at home (15-16-0).

The Pistons have gone over the over/under more consistently at home, hitting the over in 14 of 31 home matchups (45.2%). In road games, they have hit the over in 13 of 30 games (43.3%).

This year, Brooklyn is 14-15-1 at home against the spread (.467 winning percentage). Away, it is 12-18-2 ATS (.375).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Nets' games have finished above the over/under at home (53.3%, 16 of 30) compared to on the road (40.6%, 13 of 32).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham is averaging 25.2 points, 5.8 boards and 9.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (eighth in league) and 0.9 blocked shots.

Jalen Duren is averaging 18.4 points, 1.7 assists and 10.7 boards.

Ausar Thompson averages 10.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Duncan Robinson is averaging 12 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Tobias Harris is averaging 13.3 points, 2.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds.

Nets Leaders

Michael Porter Jr. averages 24.2 points, 7 boards and 3.1 assists. He is also sinking 46.5% of his shots from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 triples per contest (sixth in league).

Nic Claxton's numbers on the season are 12.5 points, 7.2 boards and 3.9 assists per game. He is draining 58.1% of his shots from the floor (10th in NBA).

Day'Ron Sharpe's numbers on the season are 8.5 points, 6.7 boards and 2.3 assists per contest. He is draining 59.7% of his shots from the field.

Noah Clowney's numbers on the season are 12.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He is draining 40.1% of his shots from the field and 33.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 triples.

Egor Demin averages 10.3 points, 3.2 boards and 3.3 assists. He is draining 39.9% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 treys per contest.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.