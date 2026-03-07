FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Lightning vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Tampa Bay Lightning will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in NHL action on Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Lightning vs Maple Leafs Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (38-18-4) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (27-25-11)
  • Date: Saturday, March 7, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Lightning vs Maple Leafs Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-178)Maple Leafs (+146)6.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Lightning win (67.6%)

Lightning vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

  • The Lightning are 1.5-goal favorites against the Maple Leafs. The Lightning are +138 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are -170.

Lightning vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Lightning-Maple Leafs matchup on March 7, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.

Lightning vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Lightning-Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -178, and Toronto is +146 playing at home.

