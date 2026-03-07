Lightning vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7

The Tampa Bay Lightning will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in NHL action on Saturday.

Lightning vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (38-18-4) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (27-25-11)

Date: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Saturday, March 7, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: NHL Network

Lightning vs Maple Leafs Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-178) Maple Leafs (+146) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lightning win (67.6%)

Lightning vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

The Lightning are 1.5-goal favorites against the Maple Leafs. The Lightning are +138 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are -170.

Lightning vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Lightning-Maple Leafs matchup on March 7, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.

Lightning vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Lightning-Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -178, and Toronto is +146 playing at home.

