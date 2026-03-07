NHL
Penguins vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7
NHL action on Saturday includes the Pittsburgh Penguins playing the Philadelphia Flyers.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Penguins vs Flyers Game Info
- Pittsburgh Penguins (31-17-13) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (28-22-11)
- Date: Saturday, March 7, 2026
- Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Penguins vs Flyers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Penguins (-140)
|Flyers (+116)
|5.5
|Penguins (-1.5)
Penguins vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Penguins win (63%)
Penguins vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Penguins are favored by 1.5 goals. The Penguins are +152 to cover the spread, with the Flyers being -188.
Penguins vs Flyers Over/Under
- The over/under for Penguins-Flyers on March 7 is 5.5. The over is -134, and the under is +110.
Penguins vs Flyers Moneyline
- Pittsburgh is a -140 favorite on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +116 underdog on the road.