Penguins vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7

NHL action on Saturday includes the Pittsburgh Penguins playing the Philadelphia Flyers.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Penguins vs Flyers Game Info

Pittsburgh Penguins (31-17-13) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (28-22-11)

Date: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Saturday, March 7, 2026 Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

5:30 p.m. ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Penguins vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Penguins (-140) Flyers (+116) 5.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Penguins win (63%)

Penguins vs Flyers Puck Line

The Penguins are favored by 1.5 goals. The Penguins are +152 to cover the spread, with the Flyers being -188.

Penguins vs Flyers Over/Under

The over/under for Penguins-Flyers on March 7 is 5.5. The over is -134, and the under is +110.

Penguins vs Flyers Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a -140 favorite on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +116 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!