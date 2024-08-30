Sports Betting Podcast: Best Bets for the NASCAR Southern 500 at Darlington

The NASCAR Cup Series runs its final crown jewel of the year on Sunday night in Darlington with the Southern 500. Which bets stand out for the race at FanDuel Sportsbook? FanDuel Research's Jim Sannes previews the race, discussing his favorite outright, a top-five bet, and two top-10s that grade out as values by his model's numbers.

To ensure you get every episode of Covering the Spread right as it is posted, make sure you subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also download the podcast by clicking the down arrow in the bottom row of the module below. A video version of the show is available on FanDuel TV+.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which drivers stand out to you on Sunday night? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NASCAR betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.