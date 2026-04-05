Hawks vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 6

Hawks vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Monday, April 6, 2026

Monday, April 6, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: Peacock and MSG

The Atlanta Hawks (45-33) are favored (-1.5) to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the New York Knicks (50-28) at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, April 6, 2026 at State Farm Arena. The contest airs on Peacock and MSG. The matchup has an over/under set at 229.5 points.

Hawks vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -1.5 229.5 -120 +102

Hawks vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hawks win (50.1%)

Hawks vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Hawks have compiled a 43-35-0 record against the spread this season.

The Knicks have 38 wins against the spread in 78 games this year.

Games involving the Hawks have hit the over 39 times this season.

Knicks games this year have hit the over on 36 of 78 set point totals (46.2%).

In home games, Atlanta owns a worse record against the spread (20-19-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (23-16-0).

At home, the Hawks go over the over/under 43.6% of the time (17 of 39 games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, going over the total in 56.4% of games (22 of 39).

New York's winning percentage against the spread at home is .649 (24-13-0). On the road, it is .341 (14-26-1).

Looking at the over/under, Knicks games have gone over 18 of 37 times at home (48.6%), and 18 of 41 on the road (43.9%).

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson is averaging 22.8 points, 10.3 boards and 8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker's numbers on the season are 20.6 points, 3.5 boards and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.2 made treys (fifth in league).

Dyson Daniels is averaging 11.8 points, 6.7 boards and 5.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 2 steals (first in league) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Onyeka Okongwu's numbers on the season are 15.4 points, 7.7 boards and 3.2 assists per contest, shooting 48.2% from the field and 37.9% from downtown, with an average of 2 made 3-pointers.

CJ McCollum is averaging 18.7 points, 3.8 assists and 3.3 boards.

Knicks Leaders

Per game, Karl-Anthony Towns gives the Knicks 20.1 points, 11.9 boards and 2.9 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Jalen Brunson's numbers on the season are 26 points, 3.4 boards and 6.7 assists per game. He is draining 46.5% of his shots from the floor and 37% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.6 treys.

The Knicks are getting 14.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from Mikal Bridges.

Per game, OG Anunoby provides the Knicks 16.9 points, 5.3 boards and 2.2 assists, plus 1.6 steals (sixth in league) and 0.7 blocks.

Per game, Josh Hart gives the Knicks 12.1 points, 7.6 boards and 4.9 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

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