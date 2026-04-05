Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 6

Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Monday, April 6, 2026

Monday, April 6, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: KUNP, ALT, and KTVD

The Portland Trail Blazers (40-38) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (50-28) at 9 p.m. ET on Monday, April 6, 2026 as 8.5-point underdogs. The Nuggets have won eight games in a row. The matchup has an over/under of 238.5.

Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -8.5 238.5 -330 +265

Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nuggets win (73.5%)

Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Nuggets have covered the spread in a matchup 42 times this season (42-36-0).

The Trail Blazers are 43-35-0 against the spread this year.

This season, 48 of the Nuggets' games have gone over the point total.

Trail Blazers games this year have eclipsed the over/under 40 times in 78 opportunities (51.3%).

Against the spread, Denver has fared worse when playing at home, covering 19 times in 38 home games, and 23 times in 40 road games.

The Nuggets have eclipsed the total less often at home, hitting the over in 20 of 38 home matchups (52.6%). In road games, they have hit the over in 28 of 40 games (70%).

Portland's winning percentage against the spread at home is .615 (24-15-0). On the road, it is .487 (19-20-0).

Trail Blazers games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (24 times out of 39) than on the road (16 of 39) this year.

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 27.9 points, 12.9 rebounds and 10.9 assists.

Jamal Murray is averaging 25.5 points, 4.4 boards and 7.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 13.6 points, 2.6 boards and 1.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Bruce Brown is averaging 7.8 points, 2 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

Cameron Johnson's numbers on the season are 12 points, 3.8 boards and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 47.1% from the field and 43% from downtown (seventh in league), with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Per game, Deni Avdija gives the Trail Blazers 23.9 points, 7 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Donovan Clingan's numbers on the season are 12 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He is sinking 52% of his shots from the floor and 32.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 treys.

The Trail Blazers are getting 13.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Toumani Camara.

The Trail Blazers get 18.6 points per game from Jerami Grant, plus 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

The Trail Blazers are getting 16.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game from Jrue Holiday.

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