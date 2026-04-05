Tigers vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Tigers vs Cardinals Game Info

Detroit Tigers (4-4) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (4-4)

Date: Sunday, April 5, 2026

Sunday, April 5, 2026 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: Peacock

Tigers vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-142) | STL: (+120)

DET: (-142) | STL: (+120) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+155) | STL: +1.5 (-188)

DET: -1.5 (+155) | STL: +1.5 (-188) Total: 8 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Tigers vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero (Tigers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Kyle Leahy (Cardinals) - 0-1, 7.20 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Keider Montero to the mound, while Kyle Leahy (0-1) will get the nod for the Cardinals. Montero and his team were 7-5-0 ATS in his 12 appearances with a spread last season. Montero appeared in six games last season as the moneyline favorite and his team finished with a record of 4-2 in those contests. Leahy has started just one game with a set spread, which the Cardinals failed to cover. The Cardinals were named the moneyline underdog for one Leahy start this season -- they lost.

Tigers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (53.2%)

Tigers vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is a +120 underdog on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -142 favorite at home.

Tigers vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Tigers. The Cardinals are -188 to cover the spread, and the Tigers are +155.

Tigers vs Cardinals Over/Under

The Tigers-Cardinals contest on April 5 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -112 and the under at -108.

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Tigers vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Tigers have won in three of the four contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Detroit has won two of three games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Tigers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in four of eight chances this season.

The Tigers are 4-4-0 against the spread in their eight games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals have won 50% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (4-4).

St. Louis has a 2-3 record (winning 40% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Cardinals have played in eight games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total four times (4-4-0).

The Cardinals have put together a 4-4-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.500) thanks to four extra-base hits. He has a .333 batting average and an on-base percentage of .412.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 42nd in slugging.

McGonigle hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a double, a triple, three walks and an RBI.

Gleyber Torres is batting .259 with a home run and nine walks, while slugging .370 with an on-base percentage of .444.

He is 72nd in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 102nd in slugging among qualified hitters.

Torres has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Riley Greene has seven hits this season and has a slash line of .226/.314/.323.

Dillon Dingler has six hits, which is best among Detroit hitters this season, while batting .273 with three extra-base hits.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has put up a team-best slugging percentage (.593) and paces the Cardinals in hits (eight). He's batting .296 and with an on-base percentage of .367.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 43rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 56th and he is 20th in slugging.

Alec Burleson has a .389 OBP while slugging .448. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .276.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 55th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage.

JJ Wetherholt has a .379 slugging percentage, which paces the Cardinals.

Ivan Herrera is hitting .214 with three doubles and six walks.

Tigers vs Cardinals Head to Head

4/4/2026: 11-6 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

11-6 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/3/2026: 4-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

4-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/21/2025: 5-1 DET (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 DET (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/20/2025: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 5/19/2025: 11-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

11-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/1/2024: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/30/2024: 11-6 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-6 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/30/2024: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/7/2023: 12-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

12-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/6/2023: 6-5 DET (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

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