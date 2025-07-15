FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Sports Betting Podcast: Best Bets for The Open Championship at Royal Portrush

Jim Sannes
Jim Sannes@JimSannes

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are the favorites as golf heads to the final men's major of the year, The Open Championship at Royal Portrush. Can we bet either of them at their current odds, or does the value lie elsewhere? FanDuel Research's Brandon Gdula and Jim Sannes break down the event, discussing their views on the favorites, which win bets they like, and other betting values they see at FanDuel Sportsbook.

To ensure you get every episode of Covering the Spread right as it is posted, make sure you subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. A video version of the podcast is also available on YouTube.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

