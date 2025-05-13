Sports Betting Podcast: Best Bets and Props for the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow

Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Bryson DeChambeau are all +700 or shorter to win this week's PGA Championship at FanDuel Sportsbook. Can we find any value in the favorites, or should we look elsewhere on the board? FanDuel Research's Brandon Gdula and Jim Sannes preview the event, discussing their read on the favorites, which outrights they like most, and other bets where they see value for Quail Hollow.

To ensure you get every episode of Covering the Spread right as it is posted, make sure you subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. A video version of the podcast is also available on YouTube.

Video Version

Get a 30% Profit Boost to use on a Top 5, Top 10, or Top 20 Finish wager for the PGA Championship Golf Tournament! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for the PGA Championship? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest golf betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.