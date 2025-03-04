Southern Miss vs Coastal Carolina Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Sun Belt Tournament

The No. 12 seed Southern Miss Golden Eagles (10-21, 5-13 Sun Belt) square off in the Sun Belt tournament against the No. 13 seed Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (10-21, 3-15 Sun Belt) on Tuesday at Pensacola Bay Center, beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Southern Miss vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Tuesday, March 4, 2025 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Pensacola, Florida

Pensacola, Florida Arena: Pensacola Bay Center

Southern Miss vs. Coastal Carolina Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Southern Miss win (54.7%)

Take a look at these betting insights and trends before you bet on Tuesday's Southern Miss-Coastal Carolina spread (Southern Miss -2.5) or over/under (140.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Southern Miss vs. Coastal Carolina: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Southern Miss is 15-14-0 ATS this season.

Coastal Carolina has covered 13 times in 29 matchups with a spread this season.

As a 2.5-point favorite or more in 2024-25, Southern Miss is 4-3 against the spread compared to the 10-11 ATS record Coastal Carolina racks up as a 2.5-point underdog.

The Golden Eagles have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered eight times in 13 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered seven times in 14 opportunities on the road.

The Chanticleers have been better against the spread away (8-8-0) than at home (4-8-0) this year.

Southern Miss is 10-8-0 against the spread in conference games this season.

Coastal Carolina is 6-12-0 against the spread in Sun Belt games this year.

Southern Miss vs. Coastal Carolina: Moneyline Betting Stats

Southern Miss has come away with five wins in the eight contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Golden Eagles have a win-loss record of 5-3 when favored by -137 or better by sportsbooks this year.

Coastal Carolina is 4-18 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 18.2% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, the Chanticleers have a record of 4-17 (19%).

Southern Miss has an implied victory probability of 57.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Southern Miss vs. Coastal Carolina Head-to-Head Comparison

Southern Miss has been outscored by 4.6 points per game (scoring 71.7 per game to rank 247th in college basketball while giving up 76.3 per contest to rank 303rd in college basketball) and has a -144 scoring differential overall.

Denijay Harris paces Southern Miss, averaging 16.9 points per game (119th in the country).

Coastal Carolina is being outscored by 4.4 points per game, with a -136 scoring differential overall. It puts up 66.9 points per game (336th in college basketball), and gives up 71.3 per outing (158th in college basketball).

Jordan Battle's 12.8 points per game leads Coastal Carolina and ranks 561st in the country.

The Golden Eagles rank 134th in the country at 32.8 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 33.8 their opponents average.

Harris is third in college basketball play with 10.9 rebounds per game to lead the Golden Eagles.

The 33.1 rebounds per game the Chanticleers accumulate rank 116th in college basketball, 1.7 more than the 31.4 their opponents pull down.

Denzel Hines' 6.2 rebounds per game lead the Chanticleers and rank 278th in the nation.

Southern Miss' 88.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 329th in college basketball, and the 94.3 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 207th in college basketball.

The Chanticleers average 92.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (281st in college basketball), and give up 98.1 points per 100 possessions (305th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!