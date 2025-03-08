Southeast Missouri State vs SIU-Edwardsville Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for OVC Tournament Championship

The No. 1 seed Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (21-11, 15-5 OVC) take on the No. 2 SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (21-11, 13-7 OVC) in the championship game of the OVC tournament on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET. The winner earns an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Southeast Missouri State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Evansville, Indiana

Evansville, Indiana Arena: Ford Center

Southeast Missouri State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Southeast Missouri State win (60.6%)

Southeast Missouri State is a 2.5-point favorite against SIU-Edwardsville on Saturday and the total is set at 138.5 points. Here are a few betting insights and trends to help you make an informed wager on the game.

Southeast Missouri State vs. SIU-Edwardsville: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Southeast Missouri State has put together a 19-9-0 record against the spread this season.

SIU-Edwardsville has won 16 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 13 times.

Southeast Missouri State (8-3) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (72.7%) than SIU-Edwardsville (3-5) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (37.5%).

The Redhawks have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered nine times in 12 opportunities at home, and they've covered nine times in 15 opportunities on the road.

The Cougars' winning percentage against the spread at home is .667 (8-4-0). Away, it is .467 (7-8-0).

Southeast Missouri State has 14 wins against the spread in 20 conference games this season.

Against the spread in OVC games, SIU-Edwardsville is 11-10-0 this year.

Southeast Missouri State vs. SIU-Edwardsville: Moneyline Betting Stats

Southeast Missouri State has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 13 games this year and has walked away with the win nine times (69.2%) in those games.

This year, the Redhawks have won nine of 11 games when listed as at least -156 or better on the moneyline.

SIU-Edwardsville has been the moneyline underdog eight total times this season. SIU-Edwardsville has gone 3-5 in those games.

The Cougars are 1-3 (winning only 25% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Southeast Missouri State has a 60.9% chance of walking away with the win.

Southeast Missouri State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Head-to-Head Comparison

Southeast Missouri State is outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game with a +251 scoring differential overall. It puts up 74.8 points per game (148th in college basketball) and gives up 67 per outing (45th in college basketball).

Southeast Missouri State's leading scorer, Rob Martin, is 293rd in the country putting up 14.7 points per game.

SIU-Edwardsville is outscoring opponents by six points per game, with a +193 scoring differential overall. It puts up 72.7 points per game (216th in college basketball) and gives up 66.7 per contest (42nd in college basketball).

Ray'Sean Taylor's 19.3 points per game leads SIU-Edwardsville and ranks 31st in the country.

The Redhawks rank 202nd in college basketball at 31.5 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.7 their opponents average.

Tedrick Washington Jr. tops the Redhawks with 5.5 rebounds per game (438th in college basketball action).

The Cougars win the rebound battle by an average of 2.6 boards. They are recording 34.4 rebounds per game (57th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 31.8.

Ring Malith is 144th in the nation with 7.2 rebounds per game, leading the Cougars.

Southeast Missouri State ranks 142nd in college basketball with 97.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 34th in college basketball defensively with 86.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Cougars' 93.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 237th in college basketball, and the 86.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 23rd in college basketball.

