South Florida vs Rice Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the South Florida Bulls and the Rice Owls.

South Florida vs Rice Odds & Spread

Moneyline: South Florida: (-194) | Rice: (+160)

South Florida: (-194) | Rice: (+160) Spread: South Florida: -5.5 (-110) | Rice: +5.5 (-110)

South Florida: -5.5 (-110) | Rice: +5.5 (-110) Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

South Florida vs Rice Betting Trends

South Florida is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.

As at least a 5.5-point favorite, South Florida has two wins ATS (2-1).

This year, six of South Florida's 10 games have hit the over.

Rice's record against the spread in 2024 is 5-6-0.

Against the spread as 5.5-point underdogs or more, Rice is 3-2.

Rice has seen four of its 11 games go over the point total.

South Florida vs Rice Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulls win (68.2%)

South Florida vs Rice Point Spread

South Florida is favored by 5.5 points over Rice. South Florida is -110 to cover the spread, with Rice being -110.

South Florida vs Rice Over/Under

An over/under of 53.5 has been set for South Florida-Rice on Nov. 30, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

South Florida vs Rice Moneyline

South Florida is a -194 favorite on the moneyline, while Rice is a +160 underdog.

South Florida vs. Rice Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games South Florida 31.7 38 28.5 93 64.8 11 Rice 21 116 25.2 72 49.0 11

South Florida vs. Rice Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Stadium: Rice Stadium

