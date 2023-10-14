South Florida vs Florida Atlantic Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game
The South Florida Bulls are among the college football teams playing on Saturday, versus the Florida Atlantic Owls.
Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
South Florida vs Florida Atlantic Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: South Florida: (-140) | Florida Atlantic: (+116)
- Spread: South Florida: -2.5 (-105) | Florida Atlantic: +2.5 (-115)
- Total: 60.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)
South Florida vs Florida Atlantic Betting Trends
- South Florida's record against the spread is 3-2-0.
- South Florida is winless ATS (0-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- Out of five South Florida games so far this season, three have hit the over.
- Florida Atlantic owns two wins against the spread this season.
- As a 2.5-point underdog or more, Florida Atlantic has one win ATS (1-1) this season.
- Florida Atlantic has had one game (of four) hit the over this year.
South Florida vs Florida Atlantic Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bulls win (64.7%)
South Florida vs Florida Atlantic Point Spread
Florida Atlantic is listed as an underdog by 2.5 points (-115 odds), and South Florida, the favorite, is -105 to cover.
South Florida vs Florida Atlantic Over/Under
The over/under for South Florida-Florida Atlantic on October 14 is 60.5. The over is -114, and the under is -106.
South Florida vs Florida Atlantic Moneyline
The South Florida vs Florida Atlantic moneyline has South Florida as a -140 favorite, while Florida Atlantic is a +116 underdog.
South Florida vs. Florida Atlantic Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Games Over Current Total
Total Games
|South Florida
|31.0
|49
|32.8
|116
|62.3
|4
|6
|Florida Atlantic
|20.6
|124
|25.0
|50
|53.3
|1
|5
