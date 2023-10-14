South Florida vs Florida Atlantic Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

The South Florida Bulls are among the college football teams playing on Saturday, versus the Florida Atlantic Owls.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

South Florida vs Florida Atlantic Odds & Spread

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: South Florida: (-140) | Florida Atlantic: (+116)

South Florida: (-140) | Florida Atlantic: (+116) Spread: South Florida: -2.5 (-105) | Florida Atlantic: +2.5 (-115)

South Florida: -2.5 (-105) | Florida Atlantic: +2.5 (-115) Total: 60.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

South Florida vs Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

South Florida's record against the spread is 3-2-0.

South Florida is winless ATS (0-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Out of five South Florida games so far this season, three have hit the over.

Florida Atlantic owns two wins against the spread this season.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more, Florida Atlantic has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

Florida Atlantic has had one game (of four) hit the over this year.

South Florida vs Florida Atlantic Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulls win (64.7%)

South Florida vs Florida Atlantic Point Spread

Florida Atlantic is listed as an underdog by 2.5 points (-115 odds), and South Florida, the favorite, is -105 to cover.

South Florida vs Florida Atlantic Over/Under

The over/under for South Florida-Florida Atlantic on October 14 is 60.5. The over is -114, and the under is -106.

South Florida vs Florida Atlantic Moneyline

The South Florida vs Florida Atlantic moneyline has South Florida as a -140 favorite, while Florida Atlantic is a +116 underdog.

South Florida vs. Florida Atlantic Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games South Florida 31.0 49 32.8 116 62.3 4 6 Florida Atlantic 20.6 124 25.0 50 53.3 1 5

Bet $5 on Bulls vs. Owls and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

Check out even more in-depth South Florida vs. Florida Atlantic analysis on FanDuel Research.