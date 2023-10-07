South Alabama vs UL Monroe Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 6 Game

College football's Saturday schedule includes the South Alabama Jaguars facing the UL Monroe Warhawks.

South Alabama vs UL Monroe Odds & Spread

Moneyline: South Alabama: (-400) | UL Monroe: (+310)

South Alabama: (-400) | UL Monroe: (+310) Spread: South Alabama: -10.5 (-106) | UL Monroe: +10.5 (-114)

South Alabama: -10.5 (-106) | UL Monroe: +10.5 (-114) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

South Alabama vs UL Monroe Betting Trends

South Alabama has posted one win against the spread this year.

South Alabama has no wins ATS (0-2) as a 10.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Out of five South Alabama games so far this year, three have hit the over.

UL Monroe owns two wins against the spread this season.

UL Monroe has one win ATS (1-1) as a 10.5-point underdog or more this year.

UL Monroe has had one game (of three) hit the over this year.

South Alabama vs UL Monroe Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Jaguars win (68.2%)

South Alabama vs UL Monroe Point Spread

UL Monroe is the underdog by 10.5 points against South Alabama. UL Monroe is -106 to cover the spread, and South Alabama is -114.

South Alabama vs UL Monroe Over/Under

South Alabama versus UL Monroe, on October 7, has an over/under of 50.5, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

South Alabama vs UL Monroe Moneyline

The South Alabama vs UL Monroe moneyline has South Alabama as a -400 favorite, while UL Monroe is a +310 underdog.

South Alabama vs. UL Monroe Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games South Alabama 27.6 73 25.2 75 51.1 4 5 UL Monroe 21 126 28.8 58 50.5 1 4

