Single-Game FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Timberwolves vs. Thunder for Game 2

Let's dive into Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder on FanDuel.

NBA Single-Game DFS Picks for Timberwolves-Thunder in Game 2

Game Preview

Spread: Thunder -7.5

Total: 217

Pace Rankings: Thunder (5th), Timberwolves (25th)

Timberwolves-Thunder Studs to Target

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($24,000 MVP/$16,000 UTIL) -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander didn't waste any time making his presence felt in Game 1, generating 31 points, 5 rebounds, 9 assists, and 3 steals en route to 57.5 FanDuel points (FDPs). Aside from the Timberwolves giving up the fourth-worst free throw rate allowed (28.6%) of this year's playoff teams, SGA has now scored 31-plus points in four consecutive outings, 55-plus FDPs in three of his last four, while also tallying multiple steals in 8 of his last 11 contests this postseason.

Anthony Edwards ($21,900 MVP/$14,600 UTIL) -- Despite Anthony Edwards posting only 32.3 FDPs in Game 1, I don't expect his usage rate to remain at 23.7% like it was in the series opener. Even with a quiet performance to begin the series, Edwards is still averaging 25.7 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 5.6 APG, and 1.4 SPG on a solid 52.7% effective field goal percentage throughout the postseason.

Timberwolves-Thunder Mid-Range Options

Julius Randle ($18,300 MVP/$12,200 UTIL) -- Given the defensive attention that Edwards has garnered in the playoffs, Julius Randle has been desperately needed, and the offensive-minded forward has certainly stepped up to the challenge so far. Randle has posted 35-plus FDPs in 9 of his last 10 starts in these playoffs, and he's a nice pivot from Edwards if you believe the Thunder continue to do everything in their power to get the ball out of No. 5's hands and force the other players on the Timberwolves to beat them.

Chet Holmgren ($15,600 MVP/$10,400 UTIL) -- Chet Holmgren contributes in a variety of valuable categories, but his ability to rack up stocks (steals plus blocks) is what makes him a valuable option in DFS. Across his first 12 starts this postseason, Holmgren is notching 15.7 PPG, 9.5 RPG, and 2.2 BPG while accruing multiple stocks in eight of his last nine games in the playoffs.

Timberwolves-Thunder Value Plays

Naz Reid ($7,200 MVP/$4,800 UTIL) -- Although Naz Reid has scored fewer than 20 FDPs in four straight postseason appearances, the volume was undoubtedly there for him to make a splash in Game 1 versus the Thunder. The Timberwolves are going to need Reid's ability to space the floor and knock down outside shots in this series, and I believe he bounces back after going 1-for-11 from the field and 0-for-7 from beyond the arc in 27 minutes in the first matchup.

Alex Caruso ($6,900 MVP/$4,600 UTIL) -- You could certainly make an argument for Mike Conley and/or Cason Wallace as viable salary-saving options at guard, but Alex Caruso possesses the highest ceiling due to his uncanny ability to swipe the ball. In addition to Minnesota turning the ball over 19 times in Game 1, Caruso has registered two-plus steals and 24-plus FDPs in 6 of his 12 playoff outings with OKC.

