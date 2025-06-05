Single-Game FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Pacers vs. Thunder for Game 1 of the NBA Finals

The NBA playoffs are here, and single-game DFS contests on FanDuel are a fun way to follow the action.

Since NBA DFS is easier to predict than baseball or football, it would likely get plenty of votes as the best sport to play on FanDuel. Basketball players usually stick to the same minutes and produce at roughly the same rate. Sounds easy, right? Trust me -- it's not!

As a result, NBA daily fantasy is highly reliant on a player's opportunity, so you'll need to ensure that you're up to date with key injuries. Our NBA DFS projections update throughout the day to reflect current news.

On top of all that, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the top plays at each position. Single-game DFS contests on FanDuel now have a 1.5x multiplier for the MVP spot, so the player used in that spot will see their salary increase while still accumulating 1.5x the points.

Let's dive into Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder on FanDuel.

NBA Single-Game DFS Picks for Pacers-Thunder in Game 1

Game Preview

Spread: Thunder -9.5

Total: 230.5

Pace Rankings: Thunder (5th), Pacers (7th)

Pacers-Thunder Studs to Target

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($24,300 MVP/$16,200 UTIL) -- The total is fairly high in Game 1 due to the paces of both these squads, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander excelled in this matchup during the regular season, averaging 39.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG, and 8.0 APG in the two regular-season meetings. SGA has tallied 56-plus FanDuel points in five of his last six playoff contests, and the Pacers giving up the second-highest free throw rate allowed (32.6%) among playoff teams certainly favors him.

Tyrese Haliburton ($20,400 MVP/$13,600 UTIL) -- Tyrese Haliburton can sometimes be overly passive, but the dynamic guard has to be aggressive in this series if Indiana wants to make it a competitive NBA Finals. Haliburton capped off the Eastern Conference Finals by scoring 55.7 FDPs against the New York Knicks in Game 6, giving him 52-plus FDPs in four of his last seven postseason outings.

Pacers-Thunder Mid-Range Options

Pascal Siakam ($16,200 MVP/$10,800 UTIL) -- Pascal Siakam's playoff experience has been invaluable for the Pacers this postseason, and the versatile forward has supplied 36-plus FDPs in six of his last seven playoff contests. Although Jalen Williams ($18,600 MVP/$12,400) is also a viable mid-range option below the studs, we can gain a slight edge if Siakam produces a similar -- or higher -- output at a lower salary.

Chet Holmgren ($14,100 MVP/$9,400 UTIL) -- It's tough for a player to go overlooked on a one-game slate, but Chet Holmgren has a chance to break the slate in Game 1 due to his three-point shooting and ability to generate stocks (steals plus blocks). Along with Holmgren posting 39-plus FDPs in back-to-back contests, he's accrued multiple stocks in 12 of his 16 starts this postseason.

Pacers-Thunder Value Plays

Aaron Nesmith ($7,500 MVP/$5,000 UTIL) -- Although Aaron Nesmith cooled off a bit in the Eastern Conference Finals after exploding for 41.4 FDPs in Game 1, he still managed to score 24-plus FDPs in three straight outings before an ankle injury limited him to fewer than 20 minutes in Game 5 and Game 6. Nesmith's efficient shooting from beyond the arc (50.0% from three-point range and 2.7 made threes per game) in these playoffs could be valuable against a Thunder squad that has given up the seventh-most threes per game (12.8) among postseason teams.

Luguentz Dort ($5,100 MVP/$3,400 UTIL) -- Production has been volatile for Luguentz Dort throughout the postseason, but I love to target him in fast-paced matchups. He'll get plenty of minutes if he can remain out of foul trouble guarding Haliburton. In addition to Dort recording two-plus stocks in five of his last six postseason outings, he can return plenty of value if his shots are falling from deep in a series where he should get some open looks as a secondary option in OKC's offense.

