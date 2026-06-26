Senegal vs Iraq Prediction: Picks, Preview, Lineups & Best Bets World Cup 2026 Group I

Senegal 3-1 Iraq · Sarr scores · Mane involved · Iraq consolation 🇸🇳 3–1 🇮🇶

Both teams are eliminated, but incentives diverge. Senegal can still mathematically chase a best third-place finish with a big enough victory. Racing Post: "Senegal showed some promising signs — Ismaila Sarr came up with two superb finishes against Norway, ensuring that the game remained in the balance until the final whistle."

Iraq have been outclassed. They've conceded 7 goals in 2 games, and their only tournament scorer (Aymen Hussein) is possibly absent. Sports Mole: "Hussein's possible absence would be a major blow — he netted eight times in qualifying and has scored Iraq's only goal at the 2026 finals."

Sportsgambler: "Senegal can take advantage of a substantial drop in class by sweeping aside Iraq." Racing Post primary: Senegal -1 handicap. Prediction: Senegal 3-1 Iraq — Sarr, Mane/Jackson and a late Iraq consolation.