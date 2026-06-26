Senegal vs Iraq Prediction: Picks, Preview, Lineups & Best Bets World Cup 2026 Group I

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🏟️ TOMORROW 3:00 PM ET · BMO FIELD · TORONTO CANADA · FOX/TELEMUNDO · GROUP I MD3
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group I · Matchday 3 · Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets · All Odds FanDuel
Senegal vs Iraq: Prediction, Picks & Best Bets
Senegal ~-375 massive favourite · Draw ~+350 · Iraq ~+900 · Both ELIMINATED · Sarr scored twice vs Norway · Mane + Jackson attack · ❌ Mendy GK OUT (knee) · Iraq -6 GD
Friday June 26, 2026 · All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
⚡ BOTH ELIMINATED · SENEGAL MASSIVE FAVOURITE · ❌ MENDY GK OUT (KNEE · ESPN CONFIRMED) · SARR SCORED TWICE vs NORWAY · MANE + JACKSON ATTACK · IRAQ -6 GD · AYMEN HUSSEIN POSSIBLY OUT
ESPN confirmed: "Goalkeeper Édouard Mendy suffered a knee injury in the game against Norway and is ruled out." Racing Post: "The last chance saloon awaits Senegal and Iraq — only a victory affords the possibility of reaching the knockout rounds." Senegal massive favourites — Sarr, Mane, Jackson, teenage PSG star Mbaye all available.
Group I Standings · MD3 · Friday 3PM ET · Simultaneous: Norway vs France Foxborough 3PM ET
1st+2nd
🇫🇷 France · 6pts · THROUGH ✅ · 🇳🇴 Norway · 6pts · THROUGH ✅ (both playing simultaneously)
3rd
🇸🇳 Senegal · 0pts · -2 GD · ELIMINATED · playing for pride + best 3rd-place chance · lost FRA 1-3, NOR 2-3 · Sarr 2 goals · ❌ Mendy GK OUT (knee)
4th
🇮🇶 Iraq · 0pts · -6 GD · ELIMINATED · lost NOR 1-4, FRA 0-3 · ⚠️ Hussein possibly OUT · First WC since 1986
🎯 Prediction & Match Overview
Senegal 3-1 Iraq · Sarr scores · Mane involved · Iraq consolation
🇸🇳 3–1 🇮🇶
Both teams are eliminated, but incentives diverge. Senegal can still mathematically chase a best third-place finish with a big enough victory. Racing Post: "Senegal showed some promising signs — Ismaila Sarr came up with two superb finishes against Norway, ensuring that the game remained in the balance until the final whistle."
Iraq have been outclassed. They've conceded 7 goals in 2 games, and their only tournament scorer (Aymen Hussein) is possibly absent. Sports Mole: "Hussein's possible absence would be a major blow — he netted eight times in qualifying and has scored Iraq's only goal at the 2026 finals."
Sportsgambler: "Senegal can take advantage of a substantial drop in class by sweeping aside Iraq." Racing Post primary: Senegal -1 handicap. Prediction: Senegal 3-1 Iraq — Sarr, Mane/Jackson and a late Iraq consolation.
📊 Key Stats & Trends
🇸🇳 Senegal: 0pts · 3 goals (Mbaye vs FRA, Sarr x2 vs NOR) · 58% possession vs Norway · Sarr + Mane + Jackson + Ndiaye all available · Scored 2+ goals in 4 of last 6 games · ❌ Mendy GK OUT (knee · ESPN confirmed)
🇮🇶 Iraq: 0pts · -6 GD · 1 goal total · conceded 7 in 2 games · last WC win: never (first time since 1986) · ⚠️ Hussein possibly absent · Iraq's GD means win may still not be enough for R16
📈 Senegal BTTS in 4 of 5 recent. Iraq BTTS failed 6 of 9. But Lineups: "Senegal has also allowed Over 2.5 goals to opponents in 3 of 4 matches." BTTS Yes +115 is the balanced call — Senegal wins big, Iraq possibly sneaks one.
🏟️ BMO Field Toronto Canada · 3PM ET Friday · FOX · Cool 63°F · Pape Thiaw (Senegal) · Zidane Iqbal is Iraq's best creative threat (Man Utd)
📋 Predicted Lineups
⚠️ Projected lineups — not yet confirmed. Sources: Racing Post / ESPN / RotoWire / SportsGambler consensus. Confirm official XIs before placing scorer bets.
Senegal 4-3-3
Pape Thiaw · playing for pride + best 3rd-place
❌ Mendy GK OUT (knee · ESPN confirmed)
MANE + SARR + JACKSON · PRIDE GAME
MANE ⭐
RW · Al Nassr · all-time SEN scorer
SARR ⭐
LW · Palace · 2 goals vs NOR · -102
MBAYE ⭐
CM · PSG · 18yo · scored vs FRA
BACKUP GK
❌ Mendy OUT (knee · ESPN confirmed)
⚠️ Projected · ❌ Mendy GK OUT confirmed ESPN · Sarr 2 goals vs NOR · Mbaye 18yo PSG scored vs FRA from bench · Mane all-time SEN scorer
🇸🇳 Senegal Bench · Dieng (-102 anytime) · Ndiaye (Everton) · I.Mbaye · Diedhiou
Dieng anytime -102 (Sportsgambler)Ndiaye · EvertonI. Mbaye PSG · 18yo · scored vs FRA
Iraq 4-2-3-1 · Graham Arnold · 0pts · -6 GD · ELIMINATED · ⚠️ Hussein possibly out
GK: Doham · DEF: Al-Rasheed, Sulaka, Younis, Ridha · DM: Al-Hamdani, Karrar · AM: Rashid, Zidane Iqbal (Man Utd · creative hub), Talib · ST: Ali Al-Hamadi (if Hussein out) or Hussein ⚠️ · Conceded 7 goals in 2 games. Iraq's -6 GD means even a win may not be enough for R16.
💰 Best Bets — All FanDuel Sportsbook
⭐ PRIMARY CONSENSUS · SENEGAL ~-375 · MANE + SARR + JACKSON · IRAQ -6 GD OUTCLASSED · RACING POST/ROTOWIRE/COVERS · $10→$12.67
Senegal Moneyline
RotoWire: "Senegal have a reason to chase this, and they have far too much quality for Iraq." Racing Post: "Senegal can take advantage of a substantial drop in class by sweeping aside Iraq." Sportsgambler: "The quality gap is clear." Mane + Sarr + Jackson vs Iraq who conceded 7 in 2 games. $10→$12.67.
Senegal -375 — primary consensus. Mane + Sarr + Jackson vs Iraq's worst defence at the tournament. $10→$12.67.
💎 SPORTSGAMBLER PRIMARY SCORER · -102 · SCORED TWICE vs NORWAY · CRYSTAL PALACE · $10→$19.80
Ismaila Sarr Anytime Scorer
Sportsgambler primary scorer pick. Racing Post: "Crystal Palace winger Ismaila Sarr came up with two superb finishes against Norway, ensuring that the game remained in the balance until the final whistle." RotoWire: "Sarr's movement and finishing remain a level above what Iraq can handle." Scored twice in the previous WC match. -102 is near-even money. $10→$19.80.
Sarr anytime -102 — Sportsgambler primary scorer. Scored x2 vs Norway. Iraq can't handle her pace. $10→$19.80.
⭐ LINEUPS PRIMARY · BTTS YES +115 · SENEGAL BTTS 4/5 RECENT · SENEGAL ALLOWED 3+ IN 3/4 MATCHES · IRAQ WILL TRY · $10→$21.50
Both Teams to Score — Yes
Lineups primary bet: "SEN/IRQ BTTS Yes (+115). Senegal has also allowed Over 2.5 goals to opponents in 3 of 4 matches — so one allowed goal is possible even as Senegal win comfortably." Iraq showed willingness to attack in their 4-1 loss to Norway. Even against Senegal, their counter-attack and set-piece delivery means one goal isn't impossible. $10→$21.50.
⭐ RACING POST 2PT PRIMARY · SENEGAL -1 HANDICAP · IRAQ OUTCLASSED · WIN BY 2+ GOALS · CHECK FD
Senegal -1 Goal Handicap
Racing Post 2-point primary tip: "Senegal -1 on handicap." The prediction across consensus sources is a comfortable Senegal victory by 2+ goals. Iraq are conceding at historic rates (7 in 2 games) and Senegal have three-plus attacking options that simply dwarf Iraq's defensive capabilities. Check FD for the handicap line and price.
📋 Best Bets Ranked · Senegal vs Iraq · All FanDuel
-375
⭐ #1 — Senegal ML ~-375 (consensus primary · "too much quality" · $10→$12.67)
-102
💎 #2 — Sarr Anytime -102 (Sportsgambler primary · scored x2 vs Norway · $10→$19.80)
+115
⭐ #3 — BTTS Yes +115 (Lineups primary · Senegal allowed 3+ in 3/4 · Iraq will chase · $10→$21.50)
check FD
💎 #4 — Senegal -1 Handicap (Racing Post 2pt primary · win by 2+ · check FD)
Bet Now
FanDuel Sportsbook · Group I · Senegal vs Iraq · 3PM ET FRIDAY · BMO Field Toronto Canada · FOX
Bet Senegal vs Iraq Now
Senegal -375 · Sarr anytime -102 · BTTS Yes +115 · Senegal -1 handicap
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Senegal ~-375 / Draw ~+350 / Iraq ~+900 (check FD for confirmed prices) · Sarr anytime -102 Sportsgambler confirmed · BTTS Yes +115 Lineups confirmed · Senegal -1 handicap Racing Post 2pt primary · ❌ Mendy GK OUT confirmed ESPN Jun 25 · ⚠️ Hussein possibly absent Sports Mole · ⚠️ Projected lineups — confirm before betting · Prediction: Senegal 3-1 Iraq · Must be 21+