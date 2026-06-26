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Senegal vs Iraq Prediction: Picks, Preview, Lineups & Best Bets World Cup 2026 Group I

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Senegal vs Iraq Prediction: Picks, Preview, Lineups & Best Bets World Cup 2026 Group I
Senegal vs Iraq Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 Group I | FanDuel
🦁
🏟️ TOMORROW 3:00 PM ET · BMO FIELD · TORONTO CANADA · FOX/TELEMUNDO · GROUP I MD3
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group I · Matchday 3 · Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets · All Odds FanDuel

Senegal vs Iraq: Prediction, Picks & Best Bets

Senegal ~-375 massive favourite · Draw ~+350 · Iraq ~+900 · Both ELIMINATED · Sarr scored twice vs Norway · Mane + Jackson attack · ❌ Mendy GK OUT (knee) · Iraq -6 GD

Friday June 26, 2026 · All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
🇸🇳
Senegal ML · FD
~-375
Draw ~+350 · Iraq ~+900
Sarr anytime -102 · BTTS Yes +115
FanDuel Sportsbook
🇮🇶
Iraq ML · FD
~+900
⚡ BOTH ELIMINATED · SENEGAL MASSIVE FAVOURITE · ❌ MENDY GK OUT (KNEE · ESPN CONFIRMED) · SARR SCORED TWICE vs NORWAY · MANE + JACKSON ATTACK · IRAQ -6 GD · AYMEN HUSSEIN POSSIBLY OUT
ESPN confirmed: "Goalkeeper Édouard Mendy suffered a knee injury in the game against Norway and is ruled out." Racing Post: "The last chance saloon awaits Senegal and Iraq — only a victory affords the possibility of reaching the knockout rounds." Senegal massive favourites — Sarr, Mane, Jackson, teenage PSG star Mbaye all available.
Group I Standings · MD3 · Friday 3PM ET · Simultaneous: Norway vs France Foxborough 3PM ET
🇫🇷 France · 6pts · THROUGH ✅ · 🇳🇴 Norway · 6pts · THROUGH ✅ (both playing simultaneously)
1st+2nd
🇸🇳 Senegal · 0pts · -2 GD · ELIMINATED · playing for pride + best 3rd-place chance · lost FRA 1-3, NOR 2-3 · Sarr 2 goals · ❌ Mendy GK OUT (knee)
3rd
🇮🇶 Iraq · 0pts · -6 GD · ELIMINATED · lost NOR 1-4, FRA 0-3 · ⚠️ Hussein possibly OUT · First WC since 1986
4th

🎯 Prediction & Match Overview

Senegal 3-1 Iraq · Sarr scores · Mane involved · Iraq consolation 🇸🇳 3–1 🇮🇶

Both teams are eliminated, but incentives diverge. Senegal can still mathematically chase a best third-place finish with a big enough victory. Racing Post: "Senegal showed some promising signs — Ismaila Sarr came up with two superb finishes against Norway, ensuring that the game remained in the balance until the final whistle."

Iraq have been outclassed. They've conceded 7 goals in 2 games, and their only tournament scorer (Aymen Hussein) is possibly absent. Sports Mole: "Hussein's possible absence would be a major blow — he netted eight times in qualifying and has scored Iraq's only goal at the 2026 finals."

Sportsgambler: "Senegal can take advantage of a substantial drop in class by sweeping aside Iraq." Racing Post primary: Senegal -1 handicap. Prediction: Senegal 3-1 Iraq — Sarr, Mane/Jackson and a late Iraq consolation.

📊 Key Stats & Trends
🇸🇳 Senegal: 0pts · 3 goals (Mbaye vs FRA, Sarr x2 vs NOR) · 58% possession vs Norway · Sarr + Mane + Jackson + Ndiaye all available · Scored 2+ goals in 4 of last 6 games · ❌ Mendy GK OUT (knee · ESPN confirmed)
🇮🇶 Iraq: 0pts · -6 GD · 1 goal total · conceded 7 in 2 games · last WC win: never (first time since 1986) · ⚠️ Hussein possibly absent · Iraq's GD means win may still not be enough for R16
📈 Senegal BTTS in 4 of 5 recent. Iraq BTTS failed 6 of 9. But Lineups: "Senegal has also allowed Over 2.5 goals to opponents in 3 of 4 matches." BTTS Yes +115 is the balanced call — Senegal wins big, Iraq possibly sneaks one.
🏟️ BMO Field Toronto Canada · 3PM ET Friday · FOX · Cool 63°F · Pape Thiaw (Senegal) · Zidane Iqbal is Iraq's best creative threat (Man Utd)

📋 Predicted Lineups

⚠️ Projected lineups — not yet confirmed. Sources: Racing Post / ESPN / RotoWire / SportsGambler consensus. Confirm official XIs before placing scorer bets.
Senegal 4-3-3 Pape Thiaw · playing for pride + best 3rd-place ❌ Mendy GK OUT (knee · ESPN confirmed)
MANE + SARR + JACKSON · PRIDE GAME
MANE ⭐
RW · Al Nassr · all-time SEN scorer
JACKSON ⭐
ST · Chelsea
SARR ⭐
LW · Palace · 2 goals vs NOR · -102
I. GUEYE
CM · Everton
P. GUEYE
CM · Marseille
MBAYE ⭐
CM · PSG · 18yo · scored vs FRA
SABALY
RB
DIALLO
RCB
KOULIBALY
LCB · Al Hilal
JAKOBS
LB
BACKUP GK
❌ Mendy OUT (knee · ESPN confirmed)
⚠️ Projected · ❌ Mendy GK OUT confirmed ESPN · Sarr 2 goals vs NOR · Mbaye 18yo PSG scored vs FRA from bench · Mane all-time SEN scorer
🇸🇳 Senegal Bench · Dieng (-102 anytime) · Ndiaye (Everton) · I.Mbaye · Diedhiou
Dieng anytime -102 (Sportsgambler)Ndiaye · EvertonI. Mbaye PSG · 18yo · scored vs FRA
Iraq 4-2-3-1 · Graham Arnold · 0pts · -6 GD · ELIMINATED · ⚠️ Hussein possibly out
GK: Doham · DEF: Al-Rasheed, Sulaka, Younis, Ridha · DM: Al-Hamdani, Karrar · AM: Rashid, Zidane Iqbal (Man Utd · creative hub), Talib · ST: Ali Al-Hamadi (if Hussein out) or Hussein ⚠️ · Conceded 7 goals in 2 games. Iraq's -6 GD means even a win may not be enough for R16.

💰 Best Bets — All FanDuel Sportsbook

⭐ PRIMARY CONSENSUS · SENEGAL ~-375 · MANE + SARR + JACKSON · IRAQ -6 GD OUTCLASSED · RACING POST/ROTOWIRE/COVERS · $10→$12.67
Senegal Moneyline
-375
$10→$12.67

RotoWire: "Senegal have a reason to chase this, and they have far too much quality for Iraq." Racing Post: "Senegal can take advantage of a substantial drop in class by sweeping aside Iraq." Sportsgambler: "The quality gap is clear." Mane + Sarr + Jackson vs Iraq who conceded 7 in 2 games. $10→$12.67.

Senegal -375 — primary consensus. Mane + Sarr + Jackson vs Iraq's worst defence at the tournament. $10→$12.67.
💎 SPORTSGAMBLER PRIMARY SCORER · -102 · SCORED TWICE vs NORWAY · CRYSTAL PALACE · $10→$19.80
Ismaila Sarr Anytime Scorer
-102
$10→$19.80

Sportsgambler primary scorer pick. Racing Post: "Crystal Palace winger Ismaila Sarr came up with two superb finishes against Norway, ensuring that the game remained in the balance until the final whistle." RotoWire: "Sarr's movement and finishing remain a level above what Iraq can handle." Scored twice in the previous WC match. -102 is near-even money. $10→$19.80.

Sarr anytime -102 — Sportsgambler primary scorer. Scored x2 vs Norway. Iraq can't handle her pace. $10→$19.80.
⭐ LINEUPS PRIMARY · BTTS YES +115 · SENEGAL BTTS 4/5 RECENT · SENEGAL ALLOWED 3+ IN 3/4 MATCHES · IRAQ WILL TRY · $10→$21.50
Both Teams to Score — Yes
+115
Lineups primary bet: "SEN/IRQ BTTS Yes (+115). Senegal has also allowed Over 2.5 goals to opponents in 3 of 4 matches — so one allowed goal is possible even as Senegal win comfortably." Iraq showed willingness to attack in their 4-1 loss to Norway. Even against Senegal, their counter-attack and set-piece delivery means one goal isn't impossible. $10→$21.50.
⭐ RACING POST 2PT PRIMARY · SENEGAL -1 HANDICAP · IRAQ OUTCLASSED · WIN BY 2+ GOALS · CHECK FD
Senegal -1 Goal Handicap
check FD
Racing Post 2-point primary tip: "Senegal -1 on handicap." The prediction across consensus sources is a comfortable Senegal victory by 2+ goals. Iraq are conceding at historic rates (7 in 2 games) and Senegal have three-plus attacking options that simply dwarf Iraq's defensive capabilities. Check FD for the handicap line and price.
📋 Best Bets Ranked · Senegal vs Iraq · All FanDuel
⭐ #1 — Senegal ML ~-375 (consensus primary · "too much quality" · $10→$12.67)
-375
💎 #2 — Sarr Anytime -102 (Sportsgambler primary · scored x2 vs Norway · $10→$19.80)
-102
⭐ #3 — BTTS Yes +115 (Lineups primary · Senegal allowed 3+ in 3/4 · Iraq will chase · $10→$21.50)
+115
💎 #4 — Senegal -1 Handicap (Racing Post 2pt primary · win by 2+ · check FD)
check FD
FanDuel Sportsbook · Group I · Senegal vs Iraq · 3PM ET FRIDAY · BMO Field Toronto Canada · FOX
Bet Senegal vs Iraq Now
Senegal -375 · Sarr anytime -102 · BTTS Yes +115 · Senegal -1 handicap
Bet Now

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Senegal ~-375 / Draw ~+350 / Iraq ~+900 (check FD for confirmed prices) · Sarr anytime -102 Sportsgambler confirmed · BTTS Yes +115 Lineups confirmed · Senegal -1 handicap Racing Post 2pt primary · ❌ Mendy GK OUT confirmed ESPN Jun 25 · ⚠️ Hussein possibly absent Sports Mole · ⚠️ Projected lineups — confirm before betting · Prediction: Senegal 3-1 Iraq · Must be 21+

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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