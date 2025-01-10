FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Senators vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 11

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Ottawa Senators and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Senators vs Penguins Game Info

  • Ottawa Senators (19-18-3) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (18-17-8)
  • Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Penguins Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Senators (-125)Penguins (+104)6.5Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Penguins win (53.2%)

Senators vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-250 to cover). And Ottawa, the favorite, is +198.

Senators vs Penguins Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Senators-Penguins on January 11, with the over at +110 and the under at -134.

Senators vs Penguins Moneyline

  • Pittsburgh is the underdog, +104 on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a -125 favorite despite being on the road.

