Senators vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 11

The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Ottawa Senators and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Senators vs Penguins Game Info

Ottawa Senators (19-18-3) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (18-17-8)

Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Senators (-125) Penguins (+104) 6.5 Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Penguins win (53.2%)

Senators vs Penguins Puck Line

The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-250 to cover). And Ottawa, the favorite, is +198.

Senators vs Penguins Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Senators-Penguins on January 11, with the over at +110 and the under at -134.

Senators vs Penguins Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the underdog, +104 on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a -125 favorite despite being on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!