Senators vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

On Saturday in the NHL, the Ottawa Senators are playing the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Senators vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Ottawa Senators (45-30-7) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (52-26-4)

Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025

Saturday, April 26, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario

Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario Coverage: TBS

Senators vs Maple Leafs Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Senators (-113) Maple Leafs (-106) 5.5 Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (56.9%)

Senators vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Senators. The Maple Leafs are -280 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +220.

Senators vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Senators-Maple Leafs game on April 26, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.

Senators vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Senators-Maple Leafs, Ottawa is the favorite at -113, and Toronto is -106 playing on the road.

