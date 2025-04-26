NHL
Senators vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4
On Saturday in the NHL, the Ottawa Senators are playing the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Senators vs Maple Leafs Game Info
- Ottawa Senators (45-30-7) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (52-26-4)
- Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
- Coverage: TBS
Senators vs Maple Leafs Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Senators (-113)
|Maple Leafs (-106)
|5.5
|Senators (-1.5)
Senators vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (56.9%)
Senators vs Maple Leafs Puck Line
- The Maple Leafs are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Senators. The Maple Leafs are -280 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +220.
Senators vs Maple Leafs Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Senators-Maple Leafs game on April 26, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.
Senators vs Maple Leafs Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Senators-Maple Leafs, Ottawa is the favorite at -113, and Toronto is -106 playing on the road.