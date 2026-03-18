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NHL

Senators vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 18

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Senators vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 18

The Ottawa Senators are among the NHL teams in action on Wednesday, versus the Washington Capitals.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Senators vs Capitals Game Info

  • Ottawa Senators (34-23-9) vs. Washington Capitals (33-27-8)
  • Date: Wednesday, March 18, 2026
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Capitals Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Senators (-118)Capitals (+100)6.5Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Capitals win (60.3%)

Senators vs Capitals Puck Line

  • The Capitals are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Senators. The Capitals are -260 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +205.

Senators vs Capitals Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Senators versus Capitals game on March 18 has been set at 6.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Senators vs Capitals Moneyline

  • Washington is a +100 underdog on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a -118 favorite on the road.

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