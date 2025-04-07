Scottie Scheffler Augusta History, Recent Results, and Stats Entering the 2025 Masters

The 2025 Masters tournament is drawing near, meaning another green jacket is on the line at Augusta National.

The Masters field features many of the world's top golfers -- as well as past champions.

Here at FanDuel Research, we'll take a look at a few of the top players -- including their Masters betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, their past history at Augusta National, and their current season stats ahead of the year's first major.

Scottie Scheffler 2025 Masters Betting Odds

Scottie Scheffler's odds to win the Masters are set at +450, via FanDuel Sportsbook, as of April 7th.

That ranks him as the overall favorite and suggests an implied probability of 18.2%.

Scottie Scheffler Augusta National Results and Masters History

Here is how Scottie Scheffler has fared at Augusta National in his career.

Year Finish 2024 1 2023 T10 2022 1 2021 T18 2020 T19

Scheffler's worst finish has been T19 back in 2020, and he has two green jackets to his name.

His 70.40 scoring average is the best among golfers with multiple starts at Augusta National since 2007.

Further, 75.0% of his rounds have been under par (also best among golfers with multiple starts here since 2007).

Scottie Scheffler Recent Results

Here are Scheffler's PGA Tour finishes since the start of 2025.

End Date Tournament Tour Finish 3/30/25 Texas Children's Houston Open PGA T2 3/16/25 THE PLAYERS Championship PGA T20 3/9/25 Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA T11 2/16/25 The Genesis Invitational PGA T3 2/9/25 WM Phoenix Open PGA T25 2/2/25 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am PGA T9

Scottie Scheffler 2025 Key Stats

Here are Scheffler's PGA Tour stats and ranks among some of the most key stats ahead of the 2025 Masters, as of April 7th.

Stat Value Rank SG: Total 2.00 3rd SG: Tee-to-Green 1.68 3rd SG: Off-the-Tee 0.62 6th SG: Approach the Green 0.87 7th SG: Around-the-Green 0.19 53rd SG: Putting 0.32 42nd Driving Distance 301.3 81st View Full Table ChevronDown

