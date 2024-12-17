Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl: Best Bets and Player Props for Memphis vs. West Virginia

The West Virginia Mountaineers had a mediocre 6-6 regular season, which was followed by firing coach Neal Brown and bringing back Rich Rodriguez as head honcho. Tuesday's opponent in the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl -- the Memphis Tigers -- are on the complete opposite end of the spectrum. Memphis enjoyed a 10-2 season, which was it's second consecutive season with double-digit wins. The Tigers are living the limelight under coach Ryan Silverfield as they look to win a bowl game for the third straight season

With that said, it's not much of a surprise that Memphis goes into this one as 5.5-point favorites. Rodriguez will not be coaching for WVU, meaning a temporary staff will lead the Mountaineers for tonight's 9 p.m. ET kickoff. Using the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, what are the best bets for the Frisco Bowl?

Memphis vs. West Virginia Betting Picks

About 71% of spread bets at FanDuel Sportsbook are backing Memphis. This could scare many from backing the Tigers, but the matchup is there for Memphis to win comfortably.

This would be in line with several projection models. numberFire's college football projections have the Tigers winning 35.0-29.0, and College Football Nerds' prediction model has Memphis 28.1-20.6.

As the 58.5-point total suggests, this one could have a lot of points. Memphis' strength has been on offense, logging 34.7 points per game (top 10%) and 5.9 yards per play (top 30%) compared to giving up 24.8 PPG on defense (top 43%) and 5.7 yards allowed per play (bottom 38%).

Defending the Tigers' offense is where the Mountaineers could get into deep, deep trouble, for they surrender 32.6 PPG (bottom 19%) and 6.4 yards per play (bottom 15%). Memphis is led by a 53.1% pass-play rate (top 22%) and 264.9 passing yards per game (top 19%). West Virginia struggles most with defending the pass, ranking 48th in EPA allowed per rushing attempt and 104th in EPA allowed per drop back. The evidence keeps chugging as the Mountaineers give up 9.1 yards per passing attempt (bottom 3%) and 265.5 passing yards per contest (bottom 10%).

On the other side of the ball, the Tigers struggle most with stopping the pass by allowing 3.9 yards per carry (top 32%) compared to allowing 7.5 yards per passing attempt (bottom 44%). However, WVU sports a measly 41.8% pass-play rate (bottom 19%).

Turnovers should also play a notable role with the Mountaineers logging 1.5 turnovers per game (top 50%) while Memphis forces 1.9 takeaways per contest (top 10%). The Tigers boast a +1.2 turnover margin (top 3%) compared to West Virginia's -0.5 margin (bottom 24%).

We shouldn't overlook this coaching situation either. The Mountaineers are rolling out a temporary staff while Memphis boasts one of the top coaching staffs across the Group of 5.

We've highlighted the excellent matchup for the Tigers' passing attack. With that said, targeting props for Memphis' passing game should yield success.

Roc Taylor -- who leads the team with 834 receiving yards -- has found his groove over the last five games, putting up 77.2 receiving yards per game. With his receiving prop set at only 68.5 yards, an alternate line feels like a good choice here.

Taylor has surpassed 90 receiving yards in three of his past five. West Virginia in in the bottom five of yards allowed per passing attempt, suggesting this unit gives up a ton of explosive plays. Roc is big-play machine, recording a catch of at least 34 yards in four of his last five outings.

In the Mountaineers' final game, they gave up 359 passing yards and 8.5 yards per passing attempt. The Texas Tech Red Raiders' receiving corps feasted as three different players logged at least one 30-yard reception. This is nothing new from one of America's worst pass defenses, for opponents have recorded at least one 40-yard catch against WVU in eight consecutive games.

If anyone is to generate big plays on this Memphis offense, I like Taylor's chances. He just record an absurd 3.43 yards per route run in his last game, per Pro Football Focus. Plus, Taylor averages an average depth of target (aDOT) of 14.1 yards in 2024.

Ultimately, this feels like a game headed for the over as numberFire's 64-point projected total suggests. Assuming this point total soars, this should lead to a fast-paced game.

The Mountaineers' pass defense will likely give up some huge plays, but don't completely overlook Memphis' weakness of defending the pass either. While West Virginia's low pass-play rate will likely prevent it from taking over this game, quarterback Garrett Greene should still find success. The Mountaineers are far more efficient at throwing the ball, ranked 68th in EPA per rushing attempt compared to 22nd in EPA per drop back. Additionally, the Tigers are 78th in EPA allowed per drop back compared to 46th in EPA allowed per rushing attempt.

Greene hasn't been too shabby of recent, totaling 206.7 passing yards per game over his last three. This isn't anything mind-blowing, but he's surpassed 230 passing yards in two of the last three. Even that mediocre 206.7 per-game average is good enough for over 203.5 passing yards.

PFF's grades check out, as well; Greene touts a 81.3 player grade and 74.0 passing grade on the season and has logged at least a 76.0 passing grade in back-to-back games. Considering Memphis is in the bottom 44% of yards allowed per passing attempt and passing yards allowed per game, I'm loving the over for Greene's passing prop.

When Greene has attempted 30 passes in a game this season, he's gone over 205 passing yards in every outing while averaging 215.0 passing yards per game in the five-game sample size. With tonight's game potentially headed for a shootout, the attempts should be there for Greene -- especially with a negative game script in the picture for the underdogs.

