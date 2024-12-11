San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams: Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History

Win/Loss History

Date Visitor Score Home Score 9/22/24 San Francisco 49ers 24 @ Los Angeles Rams 27 1/7/24 Los Angeles Rams 21 @ San Francisco 49ers 20 9/17/23 San Francisco 49ers 30 @ Los Angeles Rams 23 10/30/22 San Francisco 49ers 31 @ Los Angeles Rams 14 10/3/22 Los Angeles Rams 9 @ San Francisco 49ers 24 01/30/22* San Francisco 49ers 17 @ Los Angeles Rams 20 1/9/22 San Francisco 49ers 27 @ Los Angeles Rams 24 View Full Table ChevronDown

49ers vs. Rams Rivalry

First meeting: The Rams and 49ers first played on October 1, 1950, with the Rams winning 35-14.

The Rams and 49ers first played on October 1, 1950, with the Rams winning 35-14. NFC West rivals: Both teams are part of the NFC West, ensuring they play each other twice every regular season, fueling a long-standing divisional rivalry.

Both teams are part of the NFC West, ensuring they play each other twice every regular season, fueling a long-standing divisional rivalry. 49ers' 17-game win streak: From 1990 to 1998, the 49ers dominated the rivalry, winning 17 consecutive games against the Rams.

From 1990 to 1998, the 49ers dominated the rivalry, winning 17 consecutive games against the Rams. Close all-time series: Despite stretches of dominance by both teams, the all-time series has remained competitive, with both franchises exchanging periods of success.

Despite stretches of dominance by both teams, the all-time series has remained competitive, with both franchises exchanging periods of success. 1970s Rams' dominance: The Rams were the dominant team in the rivalry during the 1970s, winning 10 straight games between 1970 and 1975.

The Rams were the dominant team in the rivalry during the 1970s, winning 10 straight games between 1970 and 1975. 2021 NFC Championship Game: One of the biggest matchups in the rivalry occurred in the 2021 NFC Championship Game, where the Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17 to advance to Super Bowl LVI, which the Rams ultimately won.

One of the biggest matchups in the rivalry occurred in the 2021 NFC Championship Game, where the Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17 to advance to Super Bowl LVI, which the Rams ultimately won. "Battle of California": The rivalry is heightened by both teams being based in California, with the Rams in Los Angeles and the 49ers in the Bay Area, adding a geographic layer of intensity.

The rivalry is heightened by both teams being based in California, with the Rams in Los Angeles and the 49ers in the Bay Area, adding a geographic layer of intensity. Sean McVay vs. Kyle Shanahan: Since 2017, Rams head coach Sean McVay and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan have led intense matchups, with Shanahan's 49ers holding the upper hand in the regular season until McVay's playoff win in 2021.

Since 2017, Rams head coach Sean McVay and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan have led intense matchups, with Shanahan's 49ers holding the upper hand in the regular season until McVay's playoff win in 2021. Iconic players: The rivalry has featured Hall of Fame players on both sides, including Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, and Steve Young for the 49ers, and Eric Dickerson and Deacon Jones for the Rams.

The rivalry has featured Hall of Fame players on both sides, including Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, and Steve Young for the 49ers, and Eric Dickerson and Deacon Jones for the Rams. Memorable Monday Night Football games: The rivalry has often been showcased in primetime, including several classic Monday Night Football matchups, such as the 1989 game where the 49ers won 30-27 on a late Roger Craig touchdown run.

The Rams-49ers rivalry is one of the NFL's oldest and most storied, with iconic players, coaches, and games marking decades of intense competition.

