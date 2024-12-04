San Diego State vs Fresno State Basketball Prediction, Best Bets & Odds - December 4

MWC action features the No. 24 San Diego State Aztecs (4-2, 0-0 MWC) on the road against the Fresno State Bulldogs (3-4, 0-0 MWC) on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET.

San Diego State vs. Fresno State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Game time: 10:30 PM ET

TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Location: Fresno, California

Arena: Save Mart Center

San Diego State vs. Fresno State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: San Diego State win (90.8%)

Before making a wager on Wednesday's San Diego State-Fresno State spread (San Diego State -13.5) or over/under (141.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

San Diego State vs. Fresno State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

San Diego State has covered twice in five chances against the spread this season.

Fresno State has won four games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.

The Aztecs covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered eight times in 13 opportunities at home, and they covered three times in 13 opportunities in road games.

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Bulldogs had a better winning percentage at home (.533, 8-7-0 record) than away (.417, 5-7-0).

San Diego State vs. Fresno State: Moneyline Betting Stats

San Diego State came away victorious in the one game it played as the moneyline favorite this season.

The Aztecs have yet to play a game this season with better moneyline odds than -1000.

Fresno State has won one of the five games it was the moneyline underdog this season (20%).

The Bulldogs have played as a moneyline underdog of +640 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Diego State has a 90.9% chance of pulling out a win.

San Diego State vs. Fresno State Head-to-Head Comparison

San Diego State has a +54 scoring differential, topping opponents by nine points per game. It is putting up 73.7 points per game to rank 226th in college basketball and is allowing 64.7 per outing to rank 53rd in college basketball.

BJ Davis' 13.8 points per game lead San Diego State and are 387th in the nation.

Fresno State has been outscored by 2.6 points per game (posting 75.1 points per game, 198th in college basketball, while allowing 77.7 per outing, 307th in college basketball) and has a -18 scoring differential.

Amar Augillard is ranked 85th in the nation with a team-high 17.6 points per game.

The Aztecs fall short in the rebound battle by an average of 1.2 boards. They are grabbing 32.3 rebounds per game (223rd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 33.5 per outing.

Nicholas Boyd is 712th in college basketball action with 4.8 rebounds per game to lead the Aztecs.

The Bulldogs are 82nd in the nation at 35.7 rebounds per game. That's 2.2 fewer than the 37.9 their opponents average.

Elijah Price averages 9.1 rebounds per game (29th in college basketball) to lead the Bulldogs.

San Diego State's 95.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 187th in college basketball, and the 84.1 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 69th in college basketball.

The Bulldogs score 85.3 points per 100 possessions (325th in college basketball), while conceding 88.3 points per 100 possessions (144th in college basketball).

