NFL

Samaje Perine 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Samaje Perine of the Kansas City Chiefs posted 1.0 fantasy point last week, after not being a popular selection (71st among all running backs in average draft position) heading into 2024. We have lots more stats and fantasy projections on him in this article.

Samaje Perine Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Perine's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points71.319948
2024 Projected Fantasy Points66.418757

Samaje Perine 2023 Game-by-Game

Perine picked up 12.6 fantasy points -- 7 carries, 55 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 12 versus the Cleveland Browns, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Ravens1.000021010

Samaje Perine vs. Other Chiefs Rushers

The Chiefs, who ranked 15th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 60.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.6% of the time. Below is a look at how Perine's 2023 rushing figures stack up against his Kansas City Chiefs teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Samaje Perine532381114.5
Isiah Pacheco2059357424.6
Patrick Mahomes753890135.2
Isiah Pacheco813133203.9

Want more data and analysis on Samaje Perine? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

