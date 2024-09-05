Samaje Perine 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Samaje Perine of the Kansas City Chiefs posted 1.0 fantasy point last week, after not being a popular selection (71st among all running backs in average draft position) heading into 2024. We have lots more stats and fantasy projections on him in this article.

Samaje Perine Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Perine's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 71.3 199 48 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 66.4 187 57

Samaje Perine 2023 Game-by-Game

Perine picked up 12.6 fantasy points -- 7 carries, 55 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 12 versus the Cleveland Browns, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Ravens 1.0 0 0 0 2 1 0 10

Samaje Perine vs. Other Chiefs Rushers

The Chiefs, who ranked 15th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 60.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.6% of the time. Below is a look at how Perine's 2023 rushing figures stack up against his Kansas City Chiefs teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Samaje Perine 53 238 1 11 4.5 Isiah Pacheco 205 935 7 42 4.6 Patrick Mahomes 75 389 0 13 5.2 Isiah Pacheco 81 313 3 20 3.9

