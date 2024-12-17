Sam Darnold Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Seahawks

In Week 16 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), QB Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings will play the Seattle Seahawks, who have the 13th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (213.6 yards conceded per game).

For more details on Darnold, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, check out this article before his upcoming matchup against the Seahawks.

Darnold vs. Seahawks Game Info

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.5

17.5 Projected Passing Yards: 248.93

248.93 Projected Passing TDs: 1.56

1.56 Projected Rushing Yards: 22.51

22.51 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.26

Projections provided by numberFire

Darnold Fantasy Performance

With 252.5 fantasy points in 2024 (18.0 per game), Darnold is the eighth-ranked player at the QB position and ninth among all players.

In his last three games, Darnold has compiled 65.4 fantasy points (21.8 per game), connecting on 67-of-99 throws for 813 yards, eight touchdowns, and one interception. He's added 29 rushing yards on eight carries.

Darnold has connected on 109-of-165 passes for 1,389 yards, with 12 touchdowns and one interception, in his last five games, resulting in 110.1 total fantasy points (22.0 per game). With his legs, he's added 46 rushing yards on 18 attempts with one TD.

The peak of Darnold's fantasy season came against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14, when he racked up 34.6 fantasy points with seven rushing yards on four carries.

From a fantasy perspective, Sam Darnold delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the campaign (4.3 points) in Week 5 against the New York Jets, throwing for 179 yards and zero touchdowns with one pick.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Seattle is yet to allow a player to throw for over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Seahawks have allowed 12 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of eight players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Seattle this year.

The Seahawks have allowed one player to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Seattle has allowed six players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Seahawks have given up a TD reception by 18 players this year.

A total of three players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Seattle this season.

Three players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Seahawks this year.

A total of nine players have run for at least one touchdown versus Seattle this season.

A total of Two players have rushed for more than one touchdown against the Seahawks this year.

