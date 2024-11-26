Sam Darnold Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cardinals

Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings will face the Arizona Cardinals and their 20th-ranked passing defense (218.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Darnold worth a look for his upcoming matchup against the Cardinals? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct call.

Darnold vs. Cardinals Game Info

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Arizona Cardinals

Minnesota Vikings vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.9

17.9 Projected Passing Yards: 262.72

262.72 Projected Passing TDs: 1.73

1.73 Projected Rushing Yards: 17.04

17.04 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.23

Projections provided by numberFire

Darnold Fantasy Performance

Darnold is the 10th-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and 12th overall, as he has posted 187.1 total fantasy points (17.0 per game).

During his last three games, Darnold has compiled 817 passing yards (66-of-104) for four passing TDs with three picks, leading to 51.1 fantasy points (17.0 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 45 yards rushing on 17 carries with one touchdown.

Darnold has compiled 1,347 passing yards (112-of-163) with nine TDs and five picks in his last five games, leading to 88.3 fantasy points (17.7 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 65 yards rushing on 24 carries with one touchdown.

The high point of Darnold's fantasy campaign was a Week 11 outburst versus the Tennessee Titans, a game when he went off for 18 rushing yards and one TD on eight carries (for 23.6 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Sam Darnold stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 5 against the New York Jets, throwing for 179 yards and zero touchdowns with one interception with 11 yards on five attempts on the ground (4.3 fantasy points).

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has conceded over 300 yards passing to one player this year.

The Cardinals have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Arizona has allowed three players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Cardinals have allowed one player to pass for three or more TDs in a game this season.

Arizona has given up over 100 yards receiving to two players this season.

A total of 11 players have caught a TD pass against the Cardinals this year.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one TD pass against Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have given up more than 100 yards rushing to two players this year.

A total of seven players have rushed for at least one TD against Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have given up at least two rushing TDs to three players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Sam Darnold? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.