Sabres vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NHL action on Friday includes the Buffalo Sabres taking on the New York Islanders.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Sabres vs Islanders Game Info

  • Buffalo Sabres (4-5-1) vs. New York Islanders (3-5-2)
  • Date: Friday, November 1, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Sabres vs Islanders Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Sabres (-118)Islanders (+100)5.5Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Islanders win (55.3%)

Sabres vs Islanders Puck Line

  • The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-260 to cover). And Buffalo, the favorite, is +205.

Sabres vs Islanders Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Sabres-Islanders on November 1, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Sabres vs Islanders Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Sabres vs. Islanders reveal Buffalo as the favorite (-118) and New York as the underdog (+100) on the road.

