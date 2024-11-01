Sabres vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 1
NHL action on Friday includes the Buffalo Sabres taking on the New York Islanders.
Sabres vs Islanders Game Info
- Buffalo Sabres (4-5-1) vs. New York Islanders (3-5-2)
- Date: Friday, November 1, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Sabres vs Islanders Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Sabres (-118)
|Islanders (+100)
|5.5
|Sabres (-1.5)
Sabres vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Islanders win (55.3%)
Sabres vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-260 to cover). And Buffalo, the favorite, is +205.
Sabres vs Islanders Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Sabres-Islanders on November 1, with the over being -118 and the under -104.
Sabres vs Islanders Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Sabres vs. Islanders reveal Buffalo as the favorite (-118) and New York as the underdog (+100) on the road.