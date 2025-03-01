NHL
Sabres vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1
The Buffalo Sabres will face the Montreal Canadiens in NHL action on Saturday.
Sabres vs Canadiens Game Info
- Buffalo Sabres (24-28-5) vs. Montreal Canadiens (28-26-5)
- Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Sabres vs Canadiens Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Sabres (-154)
|Canadiens (+128)
|6.5
|Sabres (-1.5)
Sabres vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canadiens win (50.1%)
Sabres vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-192 to cover). And Buffalo, the favorite, is +154.
Sabres vs Canadiens Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Sabres-Canadiens matchup on March 1, with the over available at -108 and the under at -112.
Sabres vs Canadiens Moneyline
- Buffalo is a -154 favorite on the moneyline, while Montreal is a +128 underdog on the road.