NHL

Sabres vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Sabres vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

The Buffalo Sabres will face the Montreal Canadiens in NHL action on Saturday.

Sabres vs Canadiens Game Info

  • Buffalo Sabres (24-28-5) vs. Montreal Canadiens (28-26-5)
  • Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Sabres vs Canadiens Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Sabres (-154)Canadiens (+128)6.5Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Canadiens win (50.1%)

Sabres vs Canadiens Puck Line

  • The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-192 to cover). And Buffalo, the favorite, is +154.

Sabres vs Canadiens Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Sabres-Canadiens matchup on March 1, with the over available at -108 and the under at -112.

Sabres vs Canadiens Moneyline

  • Buffalo is a -154 favorite on the moneyline, while Montreal is a +128 underdog on the road.

