Sabres vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

The Buffalo Sabres will face the Montreal Canadiens in NHL action on Saturday.

Sabres vs Canadiens Game Info

Buffalo Sabres (24-28-5) vs. Montreal Canadiens (28-26-5)

Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Sabres vs Canadiens Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Sabres (-154) Canadiens (+128) 6.5 Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Canadiens win (50.1%)

Sabres vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-192 to cover). And Buffalo, the favorite, is +154.

Sabres vs Canadiens Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Sabres-Canadiens matchup on March 1, with the over available at -108 and the under at -112.

Sabres vs Canadiens Moneyline

Buffalo is a -154 favorite on the moneyline, while Montreal is a +128 underdog on the road.

