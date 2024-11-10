menu item
NHL

Sabres vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 11

Data Skrive

Sabres vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 11

On Monday in the NHL, the Buffalo Sabres are up against the Montreal Canadiens.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sabres vs Canadiens Game Info

  • Buffalo Sabres (7-7-1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (4-9-2)
  • Date: Monday, November 11, 2024
  • Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Sabres vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Sabres (-182)Canadiens (+150)6.5Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Sabres win (64.6%)

Sabres vs Canadiens Puck Line

  • The Canadiens are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Sabres. The Canadiens are -162 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are +132.

Sabres vs Canadiens Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Sabres versus Canadiens matchup on November 11 has been set at 6.5, with +104 odds on the over and -128 odds on the under.

Sabres vs Canadiens Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Sabres vs. Canadiens reveal Buffalo as the favorite (-182) and Montreal as the underdog (+150) on the road.

