Sabres vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 11

On Monday in the NHL, the Buffalo Sabres are up against the Montreal Canadiens.

Sabres vs Canadiens Game Info

Buffalo Sabres (7-7-1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (4-9-2)

Date: Monday, November 11, 2024

Monday, November 11, 2024 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Sabres vs Canadiens Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Sabres (-182) Canadiens (+150) 6.5 Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Sabres win (64.6%)

Sabres vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Canadiens are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Sabres. The Canadiens are -162 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are +132.

Sabres vs Canadiens Over/Under

The over/under for the Sabres versus Canadiens matchup on November 11 has been set at 6.5, with +104 odds on the over and -128 odds on the under.

Sabres vs Canadiens Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Sabres vs. Canadiens reveal Buffalo as the favorite (-182) and Montreal as the underdog (+150) on the road.

