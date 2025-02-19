Russell Wilson's NFL Free Agency Outlook: Best Fits If He Leaves the Steelers

Many organizations around the NFL are in search of their next starting quarterback. Some teams will address that in-house or in the upcoming draft while others will explore the free agent market, which is set to open on March 12th.

Following one season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, a market has opened up for Russell Wilson.

According to PFF's free agent rankings, Wilson is the 3rd-best quarterback and the 44th-ranked player available this offseason. However, the soon-to-be 37-year-old is a clunky fit for that very reason.

Will the Steelers opt to bring back Wilson for one more go at it, or will the 13-year vet switch uniforms in 2025? Let's take a look at where Wilson could end up.

Will the Steelers Re-Sign Russell Wilson?

Last March, the Steelers signed Wilson to a one-year deal for the veteran minimum. It was a sensible move for more reasons than one, as it not only allowed Pittsburgh to get out of the Kenny Pickett business but ultimately gave the team a chance to try out Justin Fields while having Wilson in their back pocket at practically no cost.

Now, Fields and Wilson are both unrestricted free agents, and Pittsburgh's QB situation is hazy.

Wilson posted 2,482 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions through 11 starts this past season. Spotrac estimates that Wilson's market value is now standing at $38.7 million per year.

The Steelers have $55.7 million in cap space (ninth-highest in the NFL) and can afford to bring Russ back if they so choose. Early reports back in December suggested that was a preferred route for both sides, though a Wilson-Steelers reunion has since lost a bit of steam.

Pittsburgh has finished at or above .500 in eight straight seasons, posting a combined 80-50 record in that span. Notably, they have not won a single playoff game in that stretch. When will they get out of the middle of the road?

Re-signing Wilson would set them up for more of the same, and there are worse spots to be in than a 10-win team that made the postseason. But Wilson's price has risen with his age, and no one could blame the Steelers for wanting to re-route after yet another season where they performed just a hair above average. Perhaps they could explore signing Sam Darnold, though age might be the only thing he has on Wilson.

Ultimately, we should expect the Steelers to pursue alternate options if they find a QB they like in free agency or the draft. If that ends up being the case, which landing spots make the most sense for Russell Wilson?

Best Free Agency Landing Spots for Russell Wilson

Las Vegas Raiders

Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson at the helm of the Las Vegas Raiders in the year 2025 sounds like a fever dream, but a reunion could be possible.

The Raiders currently own the sixth overall pick in the NFL Draft. Vegas is at least expected to explore nabbing a QB in the first round, but it's no sure bet they take that direction.

Hiring 73-year-old Pete Carroll stoked those fires even more. Did the oldest coach in NFL history come out of coaching retirement to lead a rookie? Perhaps, but it at least makes you think the Raiders could put their $95.3 million in cap space (second-highest) toward signing a QB.

New York Giants

Wilson doesn't have a whole ton of ideal landing spots despite having a solid 2024 campaign. Out of the teams that need quarterbacks, it's not easy to sell them on an aging player entering his 37-year-old season who could command a noteworthy contract. That's why the QB draft class is such a hotly discussed topic year after year.

With that said, the New York Giants could be in play for Russ. They hold the third overall pick in the NFL draft and have continually been linked to Shedeur Sanders, though New York is said to have concerns about the Colorado standout.

It wouldn't be surprising to see the Giants trade up or trade down in this draft. If New York has an ideal QB prospect in mind, they should not hesitate to pair him with Malik Nabers. However, there is a world where the Giants either don't find enough value or cannot access their top option at QB in the draft. In that case, adding Wilson to this young offense could be a sensible route.

