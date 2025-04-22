Run It Back: Tuesday, April 22nd, 2025

Run It Back is officially here for a third season!

On this episode, the crew is joined by Boogie Cousins live in studio. They talk about Game 2 of Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets, where Kawhi Leonard turn back the clock in elite performance, a heated debate of the Top 5 Small Forwards all time, and more!

Check out the full episode below:

Run It Back airs Monday - Friday on FanDuel TV from 10 to 11 a.m. Eastern. Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parsons, and Lou Williams discuss the day's biggest NBA games, match-ups, and most talked about storylines from around the league.

