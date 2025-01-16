Run It Back: Thursday, January 16th, 2025

Run It Back is officially here for a third season with Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parsons, and Lou Williams!

On Thursday's episode, the crew is joined by Denver Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan. They discuss the addition of Russell Westbrook, Nikola Jokic's pregame music requests, and where Jimmy Butler should end up.

The crew also recaps the previous night's Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat game and debates whether Tyrese Maxey is capable of carrying the Philadelphia 76ers in the absence of Joel Embiid.

Check out the full episode below:

Run It Back airs Monday - Friday on FanDuel TV from 10 to 11 a.m. Eastern. Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parsons, and Lou Williams discuss the day's biggest NBA games, match-ups, and most talked about storylines from around the league.

