Royals vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 6

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Kansas City Royals take on the Chicago White Sox.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Royals vs White Sox Game Info

Kansas City Royals (20-16) vs. Chicago White Sox (10-25)

Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Tuesday, May 6, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and CHSN

Royals vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-220) | CHW: (+184)

KC: (-220) | CHW: (+184) Spread: KC: -1.5 (-102) | CHW: +1.5 (-118)

KC: -1.5 (-102) | CHW: +1.5 (-118) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Royals vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo (Royals) - 3-3, 3.07 ERA vs Sean Burke (White Sox) - 2-4, 4.91 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Royals will send Seth Lugo (3-3) to the mound, while Sean Burke (2-4) will answer the bell for the White Sox. When Lugo starts, his team is 4-3-0 against the spread this season. Lugo's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The White Sox have gone 4-2-0 ATS in Burke's six starts that had a set spread. The White Sox are 3-3 in Burke's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Royals vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (65.5%)

Royals vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is a +184 underdog on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a -220 favorite at home.

Royals vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are at +1.5 on the runline against the Royals. The White Sox are -118 to cover the spread, and the Royals are -102.

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Royals-White Sox on May 6, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Royals vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Royals have been victorious in 10, or 71.4%, of the 14 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Kansas City has been a -220 moneyline favorite on three occasions this season and won every time.

The Royals and their opponents have hit the over in 12 of their 36 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 36 games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 19-17-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have won 28.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (10-25).

Chicago has a 4-12 record (winning only 25% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +184 or longer.

The White Sox have played in 35 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-16-2).

The White Sox have an 18-17-0 record against the spread this season (covering 51.4% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.504) and total hits (43) this season. He's batting .314 with an on-base percentage of .389.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 24th in slugging.

Witt will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Maikel Garcia leads Kansas City in OBP (.390) this season, fueled by 39 hits. He's batting .322 while slugging .496.

His batting average ranks seventh among qualified players, his on-base percentage 18th, and his slugging percentage 27th.

Garcia has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .556 with a double, two home runs, four walks and five RBI.

Vinnie Pasquantino has collected 26 base hits, an OBP of .245 and a slugging percentage of .375 this season.

Salvador Perez has two home runs, 16 RBI and a batting average of .238 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Luis Robert has racked up 22 hits, a team-best for the White Sox. He's batting .188 and slugging .342 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 150th, his on-base percentage ranks 104th, and he is 129th in slugging.

Miguel Vargas' .319 OBP leads his team. He has a batting average of .223 while slugging .322.

His batting average ranks 117th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 84th, and he is 139th in slugging.

Andrew Benintendi has five home runs and eight walks while hitting .224.

Brooks Baldwin is batting .240 with five doubles, three home runs and five walks.

Royals vs White Sox Head to Head

5/5/2025: 3-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/31/2024: 10-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

10-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 7/30/2024: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 7/29/2024: 8-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/21/2024: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 7/20/2024: 6-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

6-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 7/19/2024: 7-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

7-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 4/17/2024: 2-1 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

2-1 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/17/2024: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 4/15/2024: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!