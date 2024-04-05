Royals vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5

Odds updated as of 7:26 PM

The MLB schedule on Friday includes the Kansas City Royals facing the Chicago White Sox.

Royals vs White Sox Game Info

Kansas City Royals (3-4) vs. Chicago White Sox (1-5)

Date: Friday, April 5, 2024

Friday, April 5, 2024 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: NBCS-CHI

Royals vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-198) | CHW: (+166)

KC: (-198) | CHW: (+166) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+106) | CHW: +1.5 (-128)

KC: -1.5 (+106) | CHW: +1.5 (-128) Total: 8 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Royals vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer (Royals) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA vs Erick Fedde (White Sox) - 0-0, 3.86 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Royals will send Brady Singer (1-0) to the mound, while Erick Fedde will take the ball for the White Sox. Singer helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Singer's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. Fedde has started only one game with a set spread, which the White Sox covered. The White Sox were the moneyline underdog for one Fedde start this season -- they lost.

Royals vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (61.3%)

Royals vs White Sox Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Royals vs. White Sox reveal Kansas City as the favorite (-198) and Chicago as the underdog (+166) on the road.

Royals vs White Sox Spread

The Royals are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the White Sox. The Royals are +106 to cover, and the White Sox are -128.

The over/under for Royals-White Sox on April 5 is 8. The over is -112, and the under is -108.

Royals vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Royals came away victorious in the one game they played as the favorite this season.

Oddsmakers have given Kansas City the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -198 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Royals and their opponents have hit the over in three of their six games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Royals have posted a record of 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox are 1-5 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 16.7% of those games).

Chicago has played as a moneyline underdog of +166 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

In the six games bookmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total two times (2-3-1).

The White Sox have a 4-2-0 record ATS this season (covering 66.7% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in OBP (.500), slugging percentage (.893) and total hits (12) this season. He has a .429 batting average.

He ranks eighth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging among all qualified batters in the majors.

Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .409 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, a walk and two RBI.

Maikel Garcia is hitting .267 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and a walk, while slugging .700 with an on-base percentage of .281.

Among all qualifying players, he is 82nd in batting average, 149th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage.

Garcia takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Salvador Perez is batting .321 with a .536 slugging percentage and eight RBI this year.

MJ Melendez has been key for Kansas City with seven hits, an OBP of .391 plus a slugging percentage of .667.

Melendez enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Yoan Moncada has an on-base percentage of .360 and a slugging percentage of .455. Both lead the White Sox. He's batting .273.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 74th, his on-base percentage ranks 75th, and he is 83rd in slugging.

Moncada enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, a triple and three walks.

Braden Shewmake is batting .231 with a home run and a walk. He's slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .286.

Luis Robert has racked up five hits, a team-high for the White Sox.

Korey Lee has a double and a home run while hitting .375.

Royals vs White Sox Head to Head

4/4/2024: 10-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

10-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/13/2023: 7-1 KC (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-1 KC (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/12/2023: 11-10 KC (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-10 KC (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/12/2023: 6-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/6/2023: 6-4 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-4 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/5/2023: 7-6 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-6 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/4/2023: 12-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

12-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/20/2023: 5-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

5-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 5/19/2023: 2-0 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-0 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/10/2023: 9-1 KC (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

