Royals vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 8

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Kansas City Royals are playing the Minnesota Twins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Royals vs Twins Game Info

Kansas City Royals (5-5) vs. Minnesota Twins (3-7)

Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Tuesday, April 8, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and MNNT

Royals vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-120) | MIN: (+102)

KC: (-120) | MIN: (+102) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+176) | MIN: +1.5 (-215)

KC: -1.5 (+176) | MIN: +1.5 (-215) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Royals vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cole Ragans (Royals) - 0-0, 3.60 ERA vs Pablo Lopez (Twins) - 1-1, 2.25 ERA

The Royals will call on Cole Ragans versus the Twins and Pablo Lopez (1-1). Ragans has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Ragans' team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Lopez has started two games with set spreads, and the Twins went 1-1-0. The Twins have not been a moneyline underdog when Lopez starts this season.

Royals vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (54.1%)

Royals vs Twins Moneyline

The Royals vs Twins moneyline has Kansas City as a -120 favorite, while Minnesota is a +102 underdog on the road.

Royals vs Twins Spread

The Royals are hosting the Twins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Royals are +176 to cover the runline, with the Twins being -215.

Royals vs Twins Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Royals-Twins on April 8, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Twins Betting Trends

The Royals have been chosen as favorites in six games this year and have walked away with the win three times (50%) in those games.

Kansas City has played as a favorite of -120 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Royals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in five of their 10 opportunities.

The Royals have an against the spread record of 5-5-0 in 10 games with a line this season.

The Twins have been listed as the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

Minnesota has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +102 or longer.

The Twins have played in 10 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total five times (5-3-2).

The Twins have a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 30% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Maikel Garcia leads Kansas City with 11 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .606. He's batting .333 with an on-base percentage of .371.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 17th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 19th in slugging.

Garcia has recorded a base hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with two doubles and three RBI.

Bobby Witt Jr. has an OPS of .797, fueled by an OBP of .333 and a team-best slugging percentage of .463 this season. He's batting .268.

Among all qualifying players, he is 69th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage.

Jonathan India leads Kansas City in OBP (.409) this season, fueled by 10 hits.

India has recorded at least one base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .188 with two doubles and five walks.

Vinnie Pasquantino has been key for Kansas City with seven hits, an OBP of .289 plus a slugging percentage of .424.

Twins Player Leaders

Harrison Bader has a double, three home runs and a walk while hitting .296. He's slugging .667 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Willi Castro has four doubles, a home run and three walks while batting .235. He's slugging .441 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He is currently 109th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Matt Wallner has totaled 10 hits with a .410 on-base percentage and a .485 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Twins.

Trevor Larnach is hitting .226 with a double and four walks.

Royals vs Twins Head to Head

4/7/2025: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/8/2024: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/7/2024: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/6/2024: 5-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/14/2024: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/13/2024: 13-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

13-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/12/2024: 8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/30/2024: 7-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/29/2024: 6-1 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-1 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/28/2024: 4-2 MIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!