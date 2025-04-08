Royals vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 8
Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.
On Tuesday in MLB, the Kansas City Royals are playing the Minnesota Twins.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Royals vs Twins Game Info
- Kansas City Royals (5-5) vs. Minnesota Twins (3-7)
- Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri
- Coverage: FDSKC and MNNT
Royals vs Twins Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: KC: (-120) | MIN: (+102)
- Spread: KC: -1.5 (+176) | MIN: +1.5 (-215)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Royals vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Cole Ragans (Royals) - 0-0, 3.60 ERA vs Pablo Lopez (Twins) - 1-1, 2.25 ERA
The Royals will call on Cole Ragans versus the Twins and Pablo Lopez (1-1). Ragans has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Ragans' team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Lopez has started two games with set spreads, and the Twins went 1-1-0. The Twins have not been a moneyline underdog when Lopez starts this season.
Royals vs Twins Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Royals win (54.1%)
Royals vs Twins Moneyline
- The Royals vs Twins moneyline has Kansas City as a -120 favorite, while Minnesota is a +102 underdog on the road.
Royals vs Twins Spread
- The Royals are hosting the Twins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Royals are +176 to cover the runline, with the Twins being -215.
Royals vs Twins Over/Under
- A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Royals-Twins on April 8, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.
Royals vs Twins Betting Trends
- The Royals have been chosen as favorites in six games this year and have walked away with the win three times (50%) in those games.
- Kansas City has played as a favorite of -120 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.
- The Royals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in five of their 10 opportunities.
- The Royals have an against the spread record of 5-5-0 in 10 games with a line this season.
- The Twins have been listed as the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.
- Minnesota has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +102 or longer.
- The Twins have played in 10 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total five times (5-3-2).
- The Twins have a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 30% of the time).
Royals Player Leaders
- Maikel Garcia leads Kansas City with 11 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .606. He's batting .333 with an on-base percentage of .371.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 17th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 19th in slugging.
- Garcia has recorded a base hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with two doubles and three RBI.
- Bobby Witt Jr. has an OPS of .797, fueled by an OBP of .333 and a team-best slugging percentage of .463 this season. He's batting .268.
- Among all qualifying players, he is 69th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage.
- Jonathan India leads Kansas City in OBP (.409) this season, fueled by 10 hits.
- India has recorded at least one base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .188 with two doubles and five walks.
- Vinnie Pasquantino has been key for Kansas City with seven hits, an OBP of .289 plus a slugging percentage of .424.
Twins Player Leaders
- Harrison Bader has a double, three home runs and a walk while hitting .296. He's slugging .667 with an on-base percentage of .321.
- Willi Castro has four doubles, a home run and three walks while batting .235. He's slugging .441 with an on-base percentage of .333.
- He is currently 109th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.
- Matt Wallner has totaled 10 hits with a .410 on-base percentage and a .485 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Twins.
- Trevor Larnach is hitting .226 with a double and four walks.
Royals vs Twins Head to Head
- 4/7/2025: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 9/8/2024: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 9/7/2024: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 9/6/2024: 5-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 8/14/2024: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 8/13/2024: 13-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 8/12/2024: 8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 5/30/2024: 7-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 5/29/2024: 6-1 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 5/28/2024: 4-2 MIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
