Royals vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5

Odds updated as of 3:16 p.m.

The Saturday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Kansas City Royals and the Baltimore Orioles.

Royals vs Orioles Game Info

Kansas City Royals (3-4) vs. Baltimore Orioles (3-5)

Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025

Saturday, April 5, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and MASN

Royals vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-118) | BAL: (-100)

KC: (-118) | BAL: (-100) Spread: KC: +1.5 (-192) | BAL: -1.5 (+158)

KC: +1.5 (-192) | BAL: -1.5 (+158) Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Royals vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha (Royals) - 0-1, 2.25 ERA vs Tomoyuki Sugano (Orioles) - 0-1, 4.50 ERA

The probable pitchers are Michael Wacha (0-1) for the Royals and Tomoyuki Sugano (0-1) for the Orioles. Wacha and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Wacha's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Sugano has started only one game with a set spread, which the Orioles failed to cover. The Orioles were the moneyline underdog for one Sugano start this season -- they lost.

Royals vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (53.2%)

Royals vs Orioles Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Royals vs. Orioles reveal Kansas City as the favorite (-118) and Baltimore as the underdog (-100) on the road.

Royals vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Royals. The Orioles are +158 to cover, while the Royals are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Royals vs Orioles Over/Under

Royals versus Orioles on April 5 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -106 and the under set at -114.

Royals vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Royals have won in one of the three contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Kansas City has played as a favorite of -118 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Contests with the Royals have gone over the total set by bookmakers in four of seven chances this season.

The Royals are 3-4-0 against the spread in their seven games that had a posted line this season.

The Orioles have gone 2-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40% of those games).

Baltimore is 1-3 (winning just 25% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -100 or longer.

The Orioles have played in eight games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total six times (6-2-0).

The Orioles have covered only 37.5% of their games this season, going 3-5-0 ATS.

Royals Player Leaders

Maikel Garcia leads Kansas City with eight hits and an OBP of .435, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .810. He's batting .381.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Garcia hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last six outings he is batting .381 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Vinnie Pasquantino is hitting .217 with a double, a triple, a home run and two walks. He's slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .308.

He ranks 117th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging in the majors.

Bobby Witt Jr. has seven hits this season and has a slash line of .241/.333/.310.

Jonathan India leads Kansas City with a slugging percentage of .357, fueled by two extra-base hits.

Orioles Player Leaders

Cedric Mullins has a team-best OBP (.412) and slugging percentage (.690), and paces the Orioles in hits (nine, while batting .310).

He is 38th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Jordan Westburg's .643 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .321 with an on-base percentage of .387.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 28th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

Adley Rutschman is batting .258 with a double, two home runs and four walks.

Tyler O'Neill paces his team with a .538 slugging percentage.

Royals vs Orioles Head to Head

4/4/2025: 8-2 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-2 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 10/2/2024: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 10/1/2024: 1-0 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

1-0 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/21/2024: 5-0 BAL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-0 BAL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/20/2024: 9-7 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-7 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/19/2024: 9-4 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-4 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/2/2024: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/1/2024: 6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/11/2023: 11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/10/2023: 6-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

