Royals vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5
Odds updated as of 3:16 p.m.
The Saturday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Kansas City Royals and the Baltimore Orioles.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Royals vs Orioles Game Info
- Kansas City Royals (3-4) vs. Baltimore Orioles (3-5)
- Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025
- Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri
- Coverage: FDSKC and MASN
Royals vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: KC: (-118) | BAL: (-100)
- Spread: KC: +1.5 (-192) | BAL: -1.5 (+158)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)
Royals vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha (Royals) - 0-1, 2.25 ERA vs Tomoyuki Sugano (Orioles) - 0-1, 4.50 ERA
The probable pitchers are Michael Wacha (0-1) for the Royals and Tomoyuki Sugano (0-1) for the Orioles. Wacha and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Wacha's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Sugano has started only one game with a set spread, which the Orioles failed to cover. The Orioles were the moneyline underdog for one Sugano start this season -- they lost.
Royals vs Orioles Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Royals win (53.2%)
Royals vs Orioles Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Royals vs. Orioles reveal Kansas City as the favorite (-118) and Baltimore as the underdog (-100) on the road.
Royals vs Orioles Spread
- The Orioles are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Royals. The Orioles are +158 to cover, while the Royals are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Royals vs Orioles Over/Under
- Royals versus Orioles on April 5 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -106 and the under set at -114.
Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!
Royals vs Orioles Betting Trends
- The Royals have won in one of the three contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- Kansas City has played as a favorite of -118 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.
- Contests with the Royals have gone over the total set by bookmakers in four of seven chances this season.
- The Royals are 3-4-0 against the spread in their seven games that had a posted line this season.
- The Orioles have gone 2-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40% of those games).
- Baltimore is 1-3 (winning just 25% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -100 or longer.
- The Orioles have played in eight games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total six times (6-2-0).
- The Orioles have covered only 37.5% of their games this season, going 3-5-0 ATS.
Royals Player Leaders
- Maikel Garcia leads Kansas City with eight hits and an OBP of .435, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .810. He's batting .381.
- Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is fifth in slugging.
- Garcia hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last six outings he is batting .381 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.
- Vinnie Pasquantino is hitting .217 with a double, a triple, a home run and two walks. He's slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .308.
- He ranks 117th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging in the majors.
- Bobby Witt Jr. has seven hits this season and has a slash line of .241/.333/.310.
- Jonathan India leads Kansas City with a slugging percentage of .357, fueled by two extra-base hits.
Orioles Player Leaders
- Cedric Mullins has a team-best OBP (.412) and slugging percentage (.690), and paces the Orioles in hits (nine, while batting .310).
- He is 38th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.
- Jordan Westburg's .643 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .321 with an on-base percentage of .387.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he is 28th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.
- Adley Rutschman is batting .258 with a double, two home runs and four walks.
- Tyler O'Neill paces his team with a .538 slugging percentage.
Royals vs Orioles Head to Head
- 4/4/2025: 8-2 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 10/2/2024: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 10/1/2024: 1-0 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 4/21/2024: 5-0 BAL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 4/20/2024: 9-7 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 4/19/2024: 9-4 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 4/2/2024: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 4/1/2024: 6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 6/11/2023: 11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 6/10/2023: 6-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!