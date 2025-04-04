Royals vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 4

Odds updated as of 5:14 p.m.

The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Kansas City Royals and the Baltimore Orioles.

Royals vs Orioles Game Info

Kansas City Royals (2-4) vs. Baltimore Orioles (3-4)

Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Friday, April 4, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and MASN

Royals vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-108) | BAL: (-108)

KC: (-108) | BAL: (-108) Spread: KC: +1.5 (-192) | BAL: -1.5 (+158)

KC: +1.5 (-192) | BAL: -1.5 (+158) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Royals vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo (Royals) - 0-0, 5.40 ERA vs Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 1-0, 8.44 ERA

The Royals will give the nod to Seth Lugo and the Orioles will counter with Dean Kremer (1-0, 8.44 ERA). Lugo helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Lugo's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Kremer has started just one game with a set spread, which the Orioles covered. The Orioles were the underdog on the moneyline for one Kremer start this season -- they won.

Royals vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (54.5%)

Royals vs Orioles Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Royals-Orioles, Kansas City is the favorite at -108, and Baltimore is -108 playing on the road.

Royals vs Orioles Spread

Royals vs Orioles Over/Under

The over/under for the Royals versus Orioles contest on April 4 has been set at 7.5, with -114 odds on the over and -106 odds on the under.

Royals vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Royals have won in one of the three contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Kansas City has won one of three games when listed as at least -108 on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in three of their six opportunities.

The Royals are 2-4-0 against the spread in their six games that had a posted line this season.

The Orioles have put together a 2-3 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, Baltimore has a 2-3 record (winning 40% of its games).

The Orioles have had an over/under set by oddsmakers seven times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in five of those games (5-2-0).

The Orioles have a 3-4-0 record ATS this season (covering 42.9% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Maikel Garcia leads Kansas City in OBP (.421) and total hits (six) this season. He's batting .353 batting average while slugging .824.

Among qualified hitters, he is 18th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is sixth in slugging.

Garcia has recorded a base hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Jonathan India has an OPS of .793, fueled by an OBP of .393 and a team-best slugging percentage of .400 this season. He's batting .320.

Among all qualified, he ranks 29th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 83rd in slugging percentage.

India heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Bobby Witt Jr. has six hits this season and has a slash line of .240/.321/.320.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .167 with a .286 OBP and four RBI for Kansas City this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Cedric Mullins has a double, three home runs and two walks while hitting .308. He's slugging .692 with an on-base percentage of .400.

He is 38th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the majors.

Jordan Westburg has collected nine hits while slugging .750. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .375 with an on-base percentage of .444.

He ranks 14th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Adley Rutschman is hitting .259 with a double, two home runs and four walks.

Tyler O'Neill is batting .364 with a double, a home run and two walks.

