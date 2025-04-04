Royals vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 4
Odds updated as of 5:14 p.m.
The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Kansas City Royals and the Baltimore Orioles.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Royals vs Orioles Game Info
- Kansas City Royals (2-4) vs. Baltimore Orioles (3-4)
- Date: Friday, April 4, 2025
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri
- Coverage: FDSKC and MASN
Royals vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: KC: (-108) | BAL: (-108)
- Spread: KC: +1.5 (-192) | BAL: -1.5 (+158)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)
Royals vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo (Royals) - 0-0, 5.40 ERA vs Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 1-0, 8.44 ERA
The Royals will give the nod to Seth Lugo and the Orioles will counter with Dean Kremer (1-0, 8.44 ERA). Lugo helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Lugo's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Kremer has started just one game with a set spread, which the Orioles covered. The Orioles were the underdog on the moneyline for one Kremer start this season -- they won.
Royals vs Orioles Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Royals win (54.5%)
Royals vs Orioles Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Royals-Orioles, Kansas City is the favorite at -108, and Baltimore is -108 playing on the road.
Royals vs Orioles Spread
Royals vs Orioles Over/Under
- The over/under for the Royals versus Orioles contest on April 4 has been set at 7.5, with -114 odds on the over and -106 odds on the under.
Royals vs Orioles Betting Trends
- The Royals have won in one of the three contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This year Kansas City has won one of three games when listed as at least -108 on the moneyline.
- The Royals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in three of their six opportunities.
- The Royals are 2-4-0 against the spread in their six games that had a posted line this season.
- The Orioles have put together a 2-3 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40% of those games).
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, Baltimore has a 2-3 record (winning 40% of its games).
- The Orioles have had an over/under set by oddsmakers seven times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in five of those games (5-2-0).
- The Orioles have a 3-4-0 record ATS this season (covering 42.9% of the time).
Royals Player Leaders
- Maikel Garcia leads Kansas City in OBP (.421) and total hits (six) this season. He's batting .353 batting average while slugging .824.
- Among qualified hitters, he is 18th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is sixth in slugging.
- Garcia has recorded a base hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.
- Jonathan India has an OPS of .793, fueled by an OBP of .393 and a team-best slugging percentage of .400 this season. He's batting .320.
- Among all qualified, he ranks 29th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 83rd in slugging percentage.
- India heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI.
- Bobby Witt Jr. has six hits this season and has a slash line of .240/.321/.320.
- Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .167 with a .286 OBP and four RBI for Kansas City this season.
Orioles Player Leaders
- Cedric Mullins has a double, three home runs and two walks while hitting .308. He's slugging .692 with an on-base percentage of .400.
- He is 38th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the majors.
- Jordan Westburg has collected nine hits while slugging .750. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .375 with an on-base percentage of .444.
- He ranks 14th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.
- Adley Rutschman is hitting .259 with a double, two home runs and four walks.
- Tyler O'Neill is batting .364 with a double, a home run and two walks.
