ROTHSTEIN 45: WEEK 9

This week’s ROTHSTEIN 45 is now LIVE! Check out Jon's rankings below.

1. Tennessee (+1000 National Championship Odds)

The Skinny: Igor Milicic is averaging 11.1 points and 9.0 rebounds against power conference opponents.

2. Auburn (+550)

The Skinny: Bruce Pearl is one win away from becoming the all-time winningest coach in Auburn history.

3. Iowa State (+1200)

The Skinny: The Big 12 goes through Hilton Coliseum.

4. Alabama (+1500)

The Skinny: Mark Sears had 22 points, 10 assists, and zero turnovers on Saturday against Oklahoma.

5. Duke (+750)

The Skinny: Should trip through the ACC.

6. Marquette (+3000)

The Skinny: Plus 61 this season against power conference opponents and Dayton when Stevie Mitchell is on the floor.

7. Kentucky (+2000)

The Skinny: Had 25 assists on 37 made field goals in Saturday’s win over Florida.

8. Florida (+2000)

The Skinny: Will host Tennessee on Tuesday in Gainesville.

9. Texas A&M (+6500)

The Skinny: Minnesota transfer Pharrel Payne has been a difference maker.

10. UConn (+2500)

The Skinny: Aidan Mahaney had 15 points in 20 minutes on Sunday against Providence.

Big East Conference Regular Season Winner 2024-25 Big East Conference Regular Season Winner 2024-25 Marquette -105 UConn +260 St. John's +330 Creighton +1400 View more odds in Sportsbook

11. Illinois

The Skinny: Swept the Great Northwest.

12. Oregon

The Skinny: Could be Dana Altman’s most balanced team.

13. Oklahoma

The Skinny: Got punched in the mouth at Alabama.

14. Mississippi State

The Skinny: Josh Hubbard and Claudell Harris are emerging as a potent backcourt combo.

15. West Virginia

The Skinny: Darian DeVries could get blood from a stone.

16. Kansas

The Skinny: Sunday’s 51-point rout of UCF in Orlando felt like a statement.

17. UCLA

The Skinny: Shot 4 for 28 from three-point range in Saturday’s loss at Nebraska.

18. Michigan State

The Skinny: Jaxon Kohler is averaging 9.1 rebounds during this team’s seven-game winning streak.

19. Gonzaga

The Skinny: Graham Ike has scored 20 or more points in three of his last five games.

20. Houston

The Skinny: Terrance Arceneaux is quietly putting things together.

21. Purdue

The Skinny: Braden Smith is playing like an All-American.

22. Memphis

The Skinny: 2-0 in AAC play.

23. Ole Miss

The Skinny: Held Georgia to just 51 points in its SEC opener.

24. Utah State

The Skinny: Assisting on 63.5 percent of its made field goals.

25. San Diego State

The Skinny: One of the best cultures in the sport.

26. Baylor

The Skinny: Can’t seem to get healthy.

27. Arkansas

The Skinny: Was badly bullied by Tennessee in Knoxville.

28. Michigan

The Skinny: I wouldn’t want to play this team now or in March.

29. Wisconsin

The Skinny: Scored a Kohl Center record 116 points on Friday against Iowa.

30. Pitt

The Skinny: Will take a 12-2 record and five-game winning streak into Tuesday’s game at Duke.

31. Cincinnati

The Skinny: 0-2 in Big 12 play.

32. Dayton

The Skinny: Can’t take too many more losses like Saturday’s at GW if it wants to keep its at-large resume in-tact.

33. Clemson

The Skinny: 7-0 this season when Chauncey Wiggins scores in double figures.

34. Nebraska

The Skinny: Big Ten teams die when they go to Pinnacle Bank Arena.

35. St. John’s

The Skinny: 9 of 58 from three-point range in Big East play.

36. Penn State

The Skinny: Still needs to prove that it can win away from State College.

37. Maryland

The Skinny: Better than its resume.

38. Georgia

The Skinny: Have a drink before you look at this team’s upcoming schedule.

39. Louisville

The Skinny: Stacking wins.

40. North Carolina

The Skinny: Needs to get Seth Trimble back.

41. Missouri

The Skinny: Tamar Bates and Mark Mitchell were only a combined 5 for 18 from the field against Auburn.

42. BYU

The Skinny: Was eviscerated on Saturday at Houston.

43. Arizona State

The Skinny: Will face both Kansas and Baylor this week.

44. Georgetown

The Skinny: A major litmus test looms on Tuesday at Marquette.

45. UCF

The Skinny: Should burn Sunday’s tape of its loss to Kansas.

Take your sports betting to the next level with the FanDuel Parlay Hub! Explore a curated selection of popular parlays for trending games on FanDuel Sportsbook. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for NCAA basketball odds? Check out all of the college basketball odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Jon Rothstein is not a FanDuel employee. The reporting of Rothstein is not subject to FanDuel's verification and does not represent the views or input of FanDuel. Betting based on Rothstein's reporting will not guarantee a successful outcome. Always do your own due diligence and use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Rothstein has been a college basketball insider for CBS Sports since 2010 and a contributor to the CBS Broadcast Network since 2016. He joined FanDuel in 2022 as a Content Creator. Rothstein is also the host of the College Hoops Today Podcast via Compass Media Networks.