Romeo Doubs 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Romeo Doubs is the 47th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2026 season, after posting 110.4 fantasy points a year ago (34th among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the New England Patriots player, continue reading.

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Romeo Doubs Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Doubs' fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 89.8 144 38 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 78.3 148 55

Romeo Doubs 2025 Game-by-Game

Doubs picked up 23.8 fantasy points -- six receptions, 58 yards and three touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 6.8 4 2 68 0 Week 2 Commanders 8.8 5 3 28 1 Week 3 @Browns 2.5 2 2 25 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 23.8 8 6 58 3 Week 6 Bengals 5.5 9 5 55 0 Week 7 @Cardinals 7.2 8 6 72 0 Week 8 @Steelers 6.4 6 3 44 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Romeo Doubs vs. Other Patriots Receivers

The Patriots ran 50.4% passing plays and 49.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked second in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Doubs' 2025 receiving stats stack up against his New England Patriots teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Romeo Doubs 85 55 724 6 17 A.J. Brown 121 78 1003 7 12 Hunter Henry 87 60 768 7 22 Kayshon Boutte 46 33 551 6 4

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