Romeo Doubs 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Romeo Doubs is the 47th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2026 season, after posting 110.4 fantasy points a year ago (34th among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the New England Patriots player, continue reading.
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Romeo Doubs Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Doubs' fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|89.8
|144
|38
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|78.3
|148
|55
Romeo Doubs 2025 Game-by-Game
Doubs picked up 23.8 fantasy points -- six receptions, 58 yards and three touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys. See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|6.8
|4
|2
|68
|0
|Week 2
|Commanders
|8.8
|5
|3
|28
|1
|Week 3
|@Browns
|2.5
|2
|2
|25
|0
|Week 4
|@Cowboys
|23.8
|8
|6
|58
|3
|Week 6
|Bengals
|5.5
|9
|5
|55
|0
|Week 7
|@Cardinals
|7.2
|8
|6
|72
|0
|Week 8
|@Steelers
|6.4
|6
|3
|44
|0
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Romeo Doubs vs. Other Patriots Receivers
The Patriots ran 50.4% passing plays and 49.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked second in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Doubs' 2025 receiving stats stack up against his New England Patriots teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Romeo Doubs
|85
|55
|724
|6
|17
|A.J. Brown
|121
|78
|1003
|7
|12
|Hunter Henry
|87
|60
|768
|7
|22
|Kayshon Boutte
|46
|33
|551
|6
|4
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