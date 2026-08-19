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Romeo Doubs 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Romeo Doubs 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Romeo Doubs is the 47th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2026 season, after posting 110.4 fantasy points a year ago (34th among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the New England Patriots player, continue reading.

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Romeo Doubs Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Doubs' fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points89.814438
2026 Projected Fantasy Points78.314855

Romeo Doubs 2025 Game-by-Game

Doubs picked up 23.8 fantasy points -- six receptions, 58 yards and three touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Lions6.842680
Week 2Commanders8.853281
Week 3@Browns2.522250
Week 4@Cowboys23.886583
Week 6Bengals5.595550
Week 7@Cardinals7.286720
Week 8@Steelers6.463440

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Romeo Doubs vs. Other Patriots Receivers

The Patriots ran 50.4% passing plays and 49.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked second in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Doubs' 2025 receiving stats stack up against his New England Patriots teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Romeo Doubs8555724617
A.J. Brown121781003712
Hunter Henry8760768722
Kayshon Boutte463355164

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Want more data and analysis on Romeo Doubs? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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